AG: Knife-wielding person dies after being shot by police inside New Hampshire home

A knife-wielding person died after they were shot by police inside a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

During the encounter, Formella said one officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer discharged his weapon.

The resident, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead after the shooting. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

No law enforcement officials were injured.

“Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews. The initial responding officers did have body cameras,” Formella said in a statement.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

