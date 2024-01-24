AG: Lawsuit filed against Lancaster County farm for state food law violations

(WHTM)– The Pennsylvania Attorney General and state Agriculture Department are suing a Lancaster County farm that has become the subject of an out-of-state food-borne illness investigation.

A complaint was filed against Miller’s Organic Farm, its owners and related business by Attorney General Michelle Henry and the state Department of Agriculture, a news release reads.

AG Henry says that state and federal officials have been trying to get the farm into legal compliance for a while.

“For years, this business has brushed off efforts to bring its commercial farm operation into compliance with the law — as all commercial farms are required to do,” Attorney General Henry said in a statement. “We cannot ignore the illnesses and further potential harm posed by distribution of these unregulated products. We have long had food safety laws in this Commonwealth to protect the public from harm. Pennsylvanians should know what is in the products they and their families are consuming.”

There are multiple violations against Pennsylvania’s Milk Sanitation Law, Food Safety Act, Retail Food Facility Safety Act, and Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, according to the complaint that was filed Tuesday to the court.

The farm, located at 648 Mill Creek Road in Bird In Hand, was raided earlier in January by Ag. Department officials who were looking for illegal raw milk and other dairy products after there were two reported cases of STEC – Shiga toxin-producing E.Coli in Michigan and New York in December.

Ground beef and “raw” eggnog were tested positive for E. coli during the search at the Bird in Hand farm, and more recently, the AG says, that some tested samples of raw milk that were collected were positive for the disease Listeria.

Miller, the Ag. Department says, also was never legally licensed for a retail operation meaning he could not sell out of state.

In 2019 there was a case about meat and poultry handling violations and a federal court ordered Miller’s Organic Farm to comply with state licensing requirements and applicable food codes.

Miller, the release states, failed to follow the order multiple times and he agreed to a consent decree in August 2023 where he affirmed his “independent responsibility for complying with relevant provisions of the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

