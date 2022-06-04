AG: Man found dead along road in Windham NH was shot in the head

Residents in Windham, New Hampshire are even more on edge after the New Hampshire Attorney General said the discovery of a man’s body yesterday on West Shore Road, is now a homicide investigation.

“Very concerning, very concerning,” said Todd Thamer who lives in town.

Thamer says it’s disturbing after hearing that the man whose body was found was murdered. And he’s not alone.

Craig Carey was across the street from where that body was discovered with his daughter Thursday morning. They were waiting for her school bus.

“That’s more disturbing to be honest because we were here and there were 5 to 10 kids there,” said Carey.

The man’s body was found inside or near a porta potty by construction workers.

Corey says he had a sixth sense about that porta potty.

“I didn’t see anything outside. I saw it for some reason looked at and I don’t know why. And if there were something outside I think I would have noticed it,” he said.

The New Hampshire Attorney General says an autopsy shows the man was killed by multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

“It’s very concerning. I have kids in the school system and having something like this in our small town. You don’t hear about this. You don’t hear about stuff like this.” said Thamer.

Carey also wants to know if someone dumped the body got there.

“I mean the highway is right there we’ve got a parking lot right there too so we’re wondering of someone came from out of town, from somewhere south, from somewhere north. I don’t know,” he said.

And from now on he’ll keep a closer eye on his daughter when she goes to and from school.

‘I will and this afternoon I picked her up instead of letting her walk home. So yeah we’ll be a little more cautious that way,” said Corey.

