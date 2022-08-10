AG, Manchester police to provide 'significant' update on Harmony Montgomery investigation Thursday

Aug. 10—The Attorney General's Office said it will announce a "significant" update in the investigation into the 2019 disappearance of Harmony Montgomery at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Attorney General John M. Formella, Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg and United States Marshal Enoch F. Willard are expected to take part in the news conference, scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Incident Planning and Operations Center Media Room in Concord.

Harmony was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5 but was not reported missing until the fall of 2021. The search for Harmony has consumed New Hampshire after police announced she was missing in December 2021.

Manchester police ask anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery's whereabouts to call the dedicated tip line, 603-203-6060, or the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.