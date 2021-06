Reuters

The parts of Ireland's economy that rely on the continued success of its multinational jobs machine are betting the deep roots some of the world's biggest companies have laid down can see off the threat of a global corporate tax overhaul. However a softening of Ireland's decades-long tax advantage will show up deficiencies elsewhere when competing for foreign direct investment, most notably a persistent dearth of affordable housing. In a major step toward a global deal, Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed last weekend to squeeze more money out of multinational companies and reduce the allure of low-tax centres such as Ireland with its 12.5% corporate tax rate, backing a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%.