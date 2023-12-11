AG Merrick Garland talks illegal guns, violence at crime-reduction summit in Indianapolis

Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke to a crowd of law enforcement Monday in Indianapolis about the country's gun violence problem and myriad "unprecedented" issues the criminal justice community and public face.

In a keynote address from a podium downtown, the country's leading prosecutor discussed the United States' gun violence epidemic, the rise of hate crimes and officer shortages felt in departments coast to coast. He pledged the Department of Justice's efforts to combat violent crime in cities through funding and targeted crime-reduction programs, some of which have seen arrests and convictions in Indianapolis.

"Here in Indiana and across all 94 of our U.S. Attorneys offices, we are continuing to implement our department-wide strategy to combat the violent crime spike that began during the pandemic," Garland stated.

Some of the successes, Garland expanded, include working with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI this summer to bring down "the most substantial fentanyl trafficking organization" in Central Indiana. Investigators seized more than 72 pounds of fentanyl, 113 firearms and dozens of machine gun conversion devices. Combined, the 20 defendants in the case have been sentenced to more than 265 years in federal prison.

Garland's remarks were delivered at the Violent Crime Reduction Summit, a convention drawing over 1,500 local and federal officers, prosecutors and community members to learn the latest strategies to tackle crime. Officials announced last month that Indianapolis was tapped to host the event this year.

Public safety has remained at the forefront of Indianapolis residents' minds and political campaigns since the city experienced its bloodiest year on record in 2021. Mayor Joe Hogsett, during remarks also made at the convention, said while there's room to improve, the city has seen a drop in homicides in the two years since, and could possibly see nearly a 20% decline by the end of this year if the pace continues.

Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis’ Mayor, greets IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, onstage at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, as part of the Violent Crime Reduction Summit.

Hogsett said he cannot point to one single factor for the decline, but credited community-based strategies and "not so obvious methods." He gave the example of a study conducted in Indianapolis, led by the University of Michigan School of Public Health, that showed areas where community groups created green space saw a 12% average decline in crimes involving guns within a half-mile radius.

"I'm not here to tell you that flowers stop crime," he said. "But an engaged and a well-maintained community clearly has a positive impact."

The country has also seen a downward trend in violence, which Garland noted. The FBI recorded a 6% drop in homicides nationally between 2021-22. But he said the decline is no reason to relax any efforts.

"The only way to replicate what is working and to bring violent crime down in every community is learning from each other and by investing in our partnerships," Garland said.

