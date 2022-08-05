AG: Mom, two children found dead in Northfield home died of single gunshot wounds

Aug. 5—Autopsies performed on the bodies of a woman and two children found in a Northfield home Wednesday show the victims died of single gunshot wounds, officials said Thursday night.

The victims, identified as Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons Benjamin Sweeney, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found deceased in their home at 56 Wethersfield Drive, Northfield around 11:33 a.m. Wednesday.

Autopsies performed by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval ruled their deaths were to be homicides, the Attorney General's Office said in a release issued at 8:32 p.m.

"At this point in the investigation, investigators have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public," officials said in a statement. "The investigation remains active and ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation."

Department spokesman Michael Garrity said no arrest warrants have been issued in the case.

The victims' home remained a hub of activity Thursday.

The state police Major Crime Unit was positioned outside 56 Wethersfield Drive throughout the day Thursday.

A gray or silver Ford F-150 could be seen being hauled away from the scene on a flatbed truck Thursday, but no information on why was shared.