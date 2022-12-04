AG, Nashua police: Man found murdered on Amherst St.

Dec. 3—The Attorney General's Office and Nashua police are investigating the murder of a 57-year-old man found dead on Amherst Street Friday night.

A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said investigators were called out Friday night to assist Nashua police after a man identified by police as Joseph Bisson, 57, was found dead at 56 Amherst St.

An autopsy conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg on Saturday determined Bisson's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen and head, and the manner of his death was homicide.

Investigators believe they have identified everyone involved in the incident and there is no threat to the public, the Attorney General's Office said in a release.

"The Nashua Police Department is actively investigating all of the circumstances leading up to this incident and the sequence of events," the Attorney General's Office said.

Nashua police responded to 56 Amherst St. around 9 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. The residence, which records show is a multi-tenant structure, is located near Holman Stadium.

Anyone with information about the incident, including the recent whereabouts and activities of Bisson in the hours prior to his death, is asked to call the Nashua Police Department at (603) 589-1665.

