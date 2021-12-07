AG Nessel to meet with Oxford community, review school safety policies and procedures

LANSING — Attorney General Dana Nessel will travel several times to Oxford to meet with parents, school officials and others as part of a comprehensive review of policies and procedures related to guns and school safety following the deadly mass shooting Nov. 30, she said Tuesday.

"I want to hear everything that they have to say," Nessel said during a Zoom call with reporters. "I want to hear what their concerns are."

Nessel made her comments after disclosing late Monday that Oxford school officials have declined her Sunday offer to lead an independent review of facts leading up to the shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured, including a teacher.

Though she expressed disappointment with the school district's decision to hire a private security firm to conduct the investigation instead of turning to her office, Nessel stepped back from criticizing school officials.

Nessel earlier had said she hopes the "school district cares as much about the safety of their students as they do shielding themselves from civil liability."

She softened her tone Tuesday.

"I want to give a little grace to Oxford Community Schools right now," Nessel said.

"They're going through a lot."

She said she is sure school officials want the same thing she does — to ensure that the best possible safety policies and procedures are in place and to make sure that no similar tragedy happens again.

It is possible that the district followed the current safety policies as best it could, but that those policies are outdated and need to be improved, she said.

Nessel said her office also will continue to support the criminal investigation headed by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, wherever it leads.

"If there is any criminal liability (on the part of school officials), I have every confidence that Prosecutor McDonald will be able to identify that," she said.

Nessel said that, so far, she has not seen such evidence, "but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist."

As far as her planned meetings with parents, teachers, and others in the Oxford community, Nessel said she wants to be respectful and allow funerals and memorial services for those killed to take place before such discussions begin in earnest.

Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore at Oxford High School in northern Oakland County, has been charged with 24 counts, including four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism causing death. First-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison.

His parents, Jennifer Crumbley, 43, and James Crumbley, 45, each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter -- a charge that carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison -- after allegedly purchasing a semi-automatic pistol for their son and failing to make sure he did not have access to it after school officials notified them of disturbing behavior by their son.

