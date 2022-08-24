AG Nessel says East Lansing officers won't face charges for shooting man at Meijer store

DETROIT — East Lansing police officers who shot and wounded a man in the parking lot of a Meijer store in April have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident.

During a news conference Wednesday in her Detroit office, state Attorney General Dana Nessel said the two officers, who fired their service weapons while investigating a report of a man with a gun won't face charges.

Nessel said East Lansing officers Jose Viera and Jim Menser reasonably believed the man who was shot presented an "extreme" danger and was an "immediate and extreme" threat.

The shooting happened April 25 after police responded to a report of a man with a gun at the Meijer store on Lake Lansing Road. A caller told 911 operators she saw a Black man get out of a vehicle, run toward a store entrance, then return to the car to get a gun before running back to the store, according to evidence released by East Lansing police.

DeAnthony VanAtten runs out of the Meijer at 1350 W. Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing on April 25, 2022.

Officers chased the man while inside the store, then pursued him into the parking lot, where two of them fired a total of eight shots after an officer said the man had a gun.

DeAnthony VanAtten, 20, was shot once in the abdomen and once in the leg. Officers rendered first aid, and VanAtten was treated at Sparrow Hospital before being transferred to the Ingham County Jail on a probation violation warrant, according to Michigan State Police, who investigated the incident.

Officers later found a loaded handgun on the pavement beneath a parked car, near where VanAtten was seen crouching briefly while police were chasing him in the parking lot, according to video evidence released by police.

Nessel said an independent witness statement corroborate officers' accounts that VanAtten was carrying a firearm.

Viera and Menser fired their weapons and were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In the wake of the shooting, East Lansing police released numerous video clips taken from police dashboard and body cameras and indoor and outdoor store security cameras. Faces, license plates and other identifying information was blurred to conceal identities.

VanAtten's family, along with some Lansing-area activists, have been publicly critical of the officers' actions.

Burnette VanAtten said the only thing her son was guilty of is “shopping while Black.”

"He was running in fear for his life," she said in early May.

Sean Holland, co-leader of Black Lives Matter Lansing, said the shooting left him deeply troubled at how "one phone call could possibly end your life."

"It makes us feel, again, unsafe," Sean Holland, co-leader of the BLM chapter, said. "To look at that scene and to see as if it was a battle scene (for the police) to protect themselves … and to fire at this young man who was running away. I have no words."

VanAtten on Tuesday was charged with seven felony counts and one misdemeanor count, records in 54B District Court indicate.

The felony charges include one count each of carrying a concealed weapon (attempted), receiving and concealing a stolen firearm (conspiracy) and felony firearm possession and four counts of assaulting or obstructing police. He also faces one count of third-degree retail fraud, a misdemeanor, the records indicate.

The charges were entered on Tuesday, but the offense date was listed as April 25, 2022. The records indicate VanAtten was taken into custody after the warrant was signed, but had not been arraigned on the charges.

Also Wednesday, Nessel announced an Ogemaw County deputy, Matthew Viviano, would face criminal charges in connection with a Sept. 8, 2021, incident involving a 27-year-old autistic man at a care facility in Alger.

Nessel said Viviano would face one count of misconduct in office and one count of assault and battery.

