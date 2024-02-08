AG: NH corrections officer charged with second-degree murder for kneeling on neck of psych patient

A former New Hampshire corrections officer was arrested Thursday for his role in allegedly killing a psychiatric patient in his care.

Matthew Millar, 39, of Boscawen, New Hampshire is charged with murder in the second degree for causing the death of a patient, 50-year-old Jason Rothe, at the Secure Psychiatric Unit of the Department of Corrections, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

On April 29, 2023, authorities say six corrections officers in the Secure Psychiatric Unit of the Department of Corrections used force that resulted in the death of Roche. The facts and circumstances leading up to this use of force incident were not immediately available.

On October 25, 2023, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Rothe’s manner of death was homicide and that the cause of death was combined traumatic and positional asphyxiation.

Investigators say Millar applied downward pressure with his knee and arms on Rothe’s torso and neck area for several minutes while he was being handcuffed face down on the floor. The Department of Corrections says this use-of-force runs contrary to their protocols and training.

“The decision to bring a charge of this nature for on-duty conduct by a law enforcement officer was not made lightly, but was based on a careful and thorough review of the facts and the law,” said Attorney General Formella. “The charge in this incident represents allegations against one specific individual. It should in no way be taken as a reflection on the behavior or overall professionalism of the hardworking men and women at the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, particularly those who provide care and security to patients at the Secure Psychiatric Unit.”

Millar is expected to be arraigned in Concord Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No other correctional officers involved in the incident are expected to be criminally charged.

