AG: NH man facing charges after trying to sway judge’s ruling on his divorce proceedings

A New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to sway a judge’s ruling on his ongoing divorce proceedings.

Carlos Dorego, 55, of Shelburne, New Hampshire allegedly sent an unsolicited text message to the circuit court judge on February 14 attempting to influence the judge in connection with his ongoing divorce proceedings.

Dorego was arrested on one class B felony county of improper influence contrary to RSA 640:3, the AG’s office says. Improper influence is punishable by up to 7 years in the New Hampshire State Prison and a $4,000 fine.

Dorego is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:00 a.m. on March 27, 2024, in the 1st Circuit Berlin District Division.

