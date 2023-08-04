AG: NH man indicted on murder charge after son scalded with hot liquid, whipped with cord

A New Hampshire man has been indicted on a charge of murder in connection with the brutal death of his 7-year-old son who died earlier this year after suffering severe burns throughout his body, authorities announced Friday.

Murtadah Mohammad, 25, was indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder for recklessly causing 7-year-old Jaevion Riley’s death “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of his life, by subjecting him to abusive violence and not obtaining timely medical assistance for his injuries,” New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said.

Mohammad was also indicted on two counts of first-degree assault for scalding Riley with hot liquid and burning him with a hot pan, and two counts of second-degree assault for whipping him with a cord and striking him in the face, according to Formella.

Riley died on Jan. 24, one week after suffering severe injuries on Jan. 17, when the boy was found with significant burns all over his body inside a home on Eastern Avenue in Manchester, the Manchester Police Department said.

“The murder and assault charges seek extended terms of imprisonment based upon Jaevion’s age and/or the infliction of exceptional cruelty or depravity upon him,” Formella said in a statement.

An investigation revealed that Mohammad allegedly deleted internet data and call history from his phone, in addition to staging a false accident scene, leading to charges of falsifying physical evidence, Formella noted.

Mohammad is being held without bail.

