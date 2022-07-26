AG: No charges to be filed in Ionia deputy's fatal shooting of Lansing man in May 2021

ROXAND TWP. — An Ionia County Sheriff's Department deputy who fatally wounded a motorist after the man rammed his patrol vehicle with a stolen pickup truck will not face criminal charges.

Robert Rouhman Jr., 19, of Lansing, fled from Deputy Kyle Macklin in the early morning hours of May 19, 2021, after the deputy tried to stop him on Interstate 96 on suspicion he was driving a stolen pickup truck, according to police reports. Rouhman led Macklin through portions of Ionia, Clinton and Eaton counties, at times going up to 100 mph, before stopping at about 5:30 a.m. on Charlotte Highway in Roxand Township, in northern Eaton County.

Rouhman drove the pickup in reverse at what Michigan State Police investigators called a “high rate of speed” and rammed into the front of Macklin’s patrol vehicle, according to police reports. Macklin fired his weapon at Rouhman 31 times.

Rouhman, who was found with a backpack that had a folding knife clipped to it but had no other weapons, was struck by four of bullets Macklin fired, according to police reports.

No charges will be filed in connection with Rouhman's death, former Michigan Attorney General's Office spokesperson Lynsey Mukomel said.

While Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has previously disclosed the reasoning of investigators who make charging decisions, her office did not provide that information for the investigation into Rouhman's death.

The State Journal filed a public records request with Nessel's office for the report that detailed reasoning behind not issuing charges. The office released a Michigan State Police investigative report, a crash analysis, supplemental reports from other departments who responded to the incident, transcripts of radio traffic and more than 100 pages of photos from the scene.

Interim spokesperson Amber McCann did not respond for comment Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Department also did not respond for comment Monday.

Michigan State Police said in a press release after the shooting that Rouhman ramming the patrol vehicle was "felonious assault to a police officer."

State police said Rouhman struck Macklin's patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed, however, the tool police use to pull crash data did not register the collision, according to the police report. Photos showed the patrol vehicle had damage to the front bumper and hood. Macklin was not injured, according to Michigan State Police.

An Ionia County Sheriff's Department deputy shot and killed a 19-year-old man after pursuing him through several counties. The man was accused of stealing a vehicle.

Macklin grabbed his gun and got out of his vehicle immediately after Rouhman struck him, according to dash camera footage released by Michigan State Police.

“I fired a shot first. He rammed into my vehicle. He put his car into reverse and slammed into me," Macklin later told dispatchers.

After Rouhman struck the patrol vehicle and Macklin shot him, the two vehicles slowly traveled down the street, locked together after the crash, according to police reports and video. Macklin walked along with his vehicle, using the open driver's side door as a shield.

After Macklin's vehicle hit a tree, it disconnected from the pickup, which continued forward until it came to a stop in a yard. Rouhman was pronounced dead a short time later.

After the shooting, Ionia County Deputy David Robinson requested a trooper escort Macklin away from the scene, as he was becoming emotional, according to police reports. Robinson said Macklin was "just staring" and he could tell Macklin was struggling. A neighbor reported seeing Macklin crying after the shooting.

"Deputy Robinson stated Deputy Macklin indicated that these events is not what he intended, nor did he want to hurt the subject as bad as he did," according to the police reports.

