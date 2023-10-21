AG: No criminal charges in death of Joshua Taylor

Oct. 20—An investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office into the death of Joshua Taylor , who died hours after being punched in the abdomen last year, will not result in criminal charges, state Attorney General Michelle Henry announced in a news release issued Friday.

Taylor's death on Aug. 26, 2022, following a fight at a pizzeria and bar on North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, brought criticism from his family and friends directed at the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department for what they believed was a lackluster investigation.

The incident took place inside Vesuvio's, where Taylor worked as a fry cook and cleaner.

The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office referred the case to the Attorney General's Office, which released their findings.

"Mr. Taylor's tragic death has left a family in morning for their son and I am deeply saddened by their devastating loss. My office conducted an extensive review of this case, which included interviewing witnesses, examining video footage from the restaurant of the incident, reviewing Taylor's medical records, speaking with a medical expert and analyzing all available evidence. After a careful, complete and thorough examination of the facts of this case and the law, it is clear that there is insufficient evidence to support criminal charges," Henry stated in the news release.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 26, 2022, Taylor was at Vesuvio's with a small group of friends, including the person who struck him. This person was described as a longtime, close friend of Taylor.

Taylor and his friends were socializing in a jovial and joking manner and at one point, Taylor asked his friends to punch him in the stomach, the news release says in outlining the case.

His friend initially declined but as Taylor persisted, the friend reluctantly punched him once in the stomach.

Taylor fell to the floor and remained there for approximately two minutes and then stood up on his own.

Taylor continued to interact with his friends in a friendly, joking manner at the tavern including pulling up his shirt to show his friends his stomach while laughing and smiling.

About 14 hours after arriving home, Taylor collapsed and was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The news release states evidence established that Taylor had preexisting medical conditions that significantly negatively contributed to his response to the one punch. His friend that struck him was unaware of his medical condition.

A pathologist who conducted the autopsy indicated that a healthy person would not have died from a similar punch to the stomach.

Taylor's family were interviewed and were notified of the decision not to pursue criminal charges.

"It is clear, based on the totality of the evidence, that there was no intent — reckless or otherwise — to cause any harm to Taylor. Taylor's friend that struck him was cooperative with the investigation and was very remorseful over the loss of his friend," the news release states.

Taylor's uncle, Jim Kinsman, who has previously served as spokesperson for the family, said Friday that they were "too shocked and heartbroken" too release a statement at this time.