  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AG nominee Garland vows to restore DOJ independence; casts domestic extremist battle as 'central' to mission

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland is vowing to defend the Justice Department's independence from the White House, pursue equal justice for communities of color and make the battle against extremism "central" to the department's mission, according to remarks prepared for delivery Monday at his Senate confirmation hearing.

Garland, a former top Justice official who last served during the Clinton administration, said he would reaffirm policies that he described as the foundation of the agency, including standards that "protect the independence of the department from partisan influence in law enforcement investigations; that strictly regulate communications with the White House."

Acknowledging the public outrage that defined last summer's social justice protests, Garland highlighted the mission of the department's Civil Rights Division to protect the rights of the "most vulnerable members of our society."

"That mission remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice," Garland's statement said. "Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system; and bear the brunt of the harm caused by pandemic, pollution, and climate change."

Referring to last month's Capitol attack, Garland recalled his past supervision of the Oklahoma City bombing investigation and the prosecution of bomber Timothy McVeigh and conspirator Terry Nichols who sought to "spark a revolution that would topple the federal government."

"I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 — a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government," the judge said.

The selection of Garland has been cast by Biden as an attempt to reset a Justice Department roiled by politics and efforts by former President Donald Trump to use the institution to advance his political interests.

Garland got a boost Friday when four former attorneys general, including two Republicans, were among bipartisan groups of Justice Department alums and former federal judges who announced for the nominee.

Michael Mukasey and Alberto Gonzales, who both served as attorneys general in the George W. Bush administration, were among more than 150 former Justice officials and U.S. attorneys who lauded the federal appeals court judge as "the right person" for a difficult job following the tumult of the Trump administration.

Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, who led the Justice Department during the Obama administration, also were among the signatories to a letter submitted to the leadership of the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Garland is set for a Monday confirmation hearing.

DOJ: The Justice Department urgently needs a reset. Enter Merrick Garland. Is he up for it?

More: Biden introduces Merrick Garland, 3 other Justice Department nominees

Then-President George W. Bush embraces U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales as he walks offstage after the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in April 2005 in Washington, D.C. Gonzales has &quot;fond feelings&quot; about his service.
Then-President George W. Bush embraces U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales as he walks offstage after the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in April 2005 in Washington, D.C. Gonzales has "fond feelings" about his service.

A separate endorsement was submitted on behalf of 61 former federal judges appointed by Republican and Democratic presidents.

"Judge Garland approaches the law with an unwavering commitment to fairness and justice," the judges said. "Those of us who have worked directly with Judge Garland have seen firsthand his strong moral compass and abiding integrity."

"The work and reputation of the Department of Justice are as important as they have ever been," the former Justice officials said. "Judge Garland is the right person to ensure the fair administration of justice, whether related to national security, public integrity, civil rights, antitrust, crime, or other pressing issues.

"He is also the right person to do so with integrity, humility, and a complete understanding of the substantial responsibility on his shoulders at this time," the former Justice officials said.

Garland approaches his Monday confirmation hearing five years after a Republican-controlled Senate blocked his nomination to the Supreme Court by then-President Barack Obama.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: AG nominee Garland vows to restore DOJ independence from White House

Recommended Stories

  • Israel's COVID vaccination pass opens fast track to normal life

    Israel reopened swathes of its economy including malls and leisure facilities on Sunday, with the government saying the start of a return to routine was enabled by COVID-19 vaccines administered to almost half the population. Pass-holders could prove their status by presenting a vaccination certificate or downloading a Health Ministry app linked to their medical files. Coming exactly a year after Israel's first documented coronavirus case, Sunday's easing of curbs was part of a government plan to open the economy more widely next month, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is up for reelection.

  • Cloud 9: Djokovic wins 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam title

    Maybe, just maybe, the thinking went, Novak Djokovic would be just a tad more susceptible to trouble this time around at the Australian Open. Entering Sunday, Djokovic ceded five sets in the tournament, the most he ever dropped en route to a major final. Plus, he's still gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, now up to 18 overall, two shy of the men’s record those rivals share.

  • Former Ravens QB Robert Griffin III donates meals to Texas food banks

    As Texas deals with winter weather that has left many without power or running water, former Ravens QB Robert Griffin III has donated meals.

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Carmelina Inchaustegui, 77, of Miami

    Carmelina Inchaustegui, 77, of Miami, died on Jan. 17, 2021, following an almost monthlong battle with COVID-19. She’s among hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives to the disease since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Inchaustegui immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba in the early sixties, shortly after Fidel Castro took control over the island on Jan. 1, 1959. The Cuban Revolution unleashed the largest refugee flow to the U.S. in history, and Inchaustegui was one of over a million Cubans who fled the island and came to the U.S. in search for a better life.

  • Trump and Biden: Democrat opposes key Cabinet pick as president apologises to G7 for predecessor

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • At first praised, Newsom and Cuomo now under fire over COVID response

    Almost a year after the pandemic began, Newsom is staring at a possible recall and Cuomo may be rebuked by his own state party.

  • Hospitals confront water shortages in winter storm aftermath

    Hospitals across the South grappled with water shortages Sunday as the region carried on with recovery efforts in the wake of a devastating winter storm, and the weather offered a balmy respite — temperatures as high as the mid-60s. At the height of the storm, hospitals were left scrambling to care for patients amid record cold, snow and ice that battered parts of the country more accustomed to going through winter with light jackets and short sleeves. The icy blast ruptured water mains, knocked out power to millions of utility customers and contributed to at least 76 deaths.

  • Ocasio-Cortez visits Texas after raising millions

    After she helped raise more than three million dollars in assistance across the state for Texas relief organizations, US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited the Houston Food Bank that is working to aid those in need. (Feb. 20)

  • This Nordstrom Rack sale on outerwear is unreal: Save up to a whopping 70 percent off!

    Score seriously rock-bottom prices on Cole Haan and Tahari coats, Zella hoodies and so much more—starting at just $17.

  • Ancestor of Britain's Prince William on path to Catholic sainthood

    Pope Francis has put a 19th century English Catholic priest who was a distant relative of Britain's Prince William on the path to sainthood. The Vatican said on Saturday that the pope had approved a decree recognizing the "heroic virtues" of George Spencer, a priest of the Passionist religious order who lived from 1799 to 1864. Spencer, who left the Anglican Church, took the name "Ignatius of St. Paul" after he became a Catholic priest.

  • Justice Department Confronts Increasingly Complex Capitol Riot Inquiry

    WASHINGTON — Justice Department officials are adding prosecutors and agents to their sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol as it moves into a more complicated phase and they strategize about how to handle the large caseload, including trying to stave off a potential backlog in the courts, according to law enforcement officials. Their effort to charge more complex cases was evident Friday when prosecutors secured an indictment expanding an existing conspiracy case against the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers, accusing six more suspected members of the group of organizing a military-style attack on the Capitol to help President Donald Trump overturn the election results and remain in power. The investigation has already resulted in charges against more than 230 people and in scores of subpoenas. More than a dozen federal prosecutors from around the country have been assigned to work with the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, which is leading the investigation, and it could lead to 400 to 500 criminal cases in total, according to a law enforcement official. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Michael R. Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney in Washington who has been overseeing the inquiry, will soon step down from his appointed post. But officials are planning to keep him on to continue to oversee the investigation from Justice Department headquarters in Washington, according to people familiar with the leadership discussions. The FBI’s Washington Field Office, which moved quickly in the days after the attack to handle a voluminous amount of tips, digital clues and interviews, will see more of that work farmed out to field offices around the country. The bureau’s Domestic Terrorism Operations Section, which has long overseen the investigation from FBI headquarters, will coordinate that work. In the weeks immediately after the siege on Congress, the speed of the FBI’s investigation provided a glimmer of hope that the rioters would be held accountable, as the government grappled with security failures that allowed the pro-Trump mob to breach one of the most fortified buildings in one of the most secure cities in the nation. But the investigation has now hit an inflection point, where the easy cases have mostly been made and more complex ones loom. Sherwin signaled the shift last month at a news conference, saying the pace of arrests would plateau as prosecutors focused on building “the more complicated conspiracy cases related to possible coordination among militia groups.” Now federal prosecutors are discussing obtaining guilty pleas from defendants and trying to secure suspects’ cooperation, according to a law enforcement official. Major criminal investigations often depend on intelligence from informants and cooperating witnesses, current and former prosecutors say. But the riot investigation, which has been highly unusual in many respects, has resulted in hundreds of charges with little cooperation from people involved and instead based almost entirely on evidence gathered from social media and tips from family members and acquaintances. To file more serious charges accusing suspects of organized plots to overturn the election, the government may need the cooperation of those already swept up by the FBI who might want a lesser sentence. “Cooperators are the de facto experts on a crime because they’re on the inside of a conspiracy,” said Glenn Kirschner, a former prosecutor in Washington who focused on homicide and racketeering cases. “They can bring direct evidence to the jury about who was playing what role inside; what the hierarchy was and what the structure was inside the organization.” The Justice Department first charged members of the Oath Keepers last month with plotting to go to Washington to breach the Capitol, its first major conspiracy case, without cooperation. In the original charges, prosecutors noted that three members of the group could be seen in widely circulated videos dressed in paramilitary gear and moving in coordinated fashion through the chaotic mob. On Friday, the department charged six more people in the plot, including Kelly Meggs, the self-described leader of the organization’s Florida chapter who, according to the indictment, wrote on Facebook, “Gentlemen we are heading to DC.” Another Florida Oath Keeper, Graydon Young, arranged firearm and combat training for himself and others, according to the indictment. Members of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with conspiracy have so far shown no public sign that they would be willing to cooperate. One, Thomas E. Caldwell, has vowed to fight those charges in court. But that may shift. This week, Dominic Pezzola, a member of the right-wing extremist nationalist group the Proud Boys, indicated in a court filing that he would be willing to plead guilty and “make amends.” Should the Justice Department be able to obtain guilty pleas, that could ease the pressure on Washington’s federal courts, which halted nearly all trials in response to the coronavirus pandemic and faces a yearlong backlog. Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the U.S. District Court in Washington, who early in her career worked on Capitol Hill as an aide to Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., has made no effort to hide her disdain for some of the Capitol case suspects. “What happened on that day is criminal conduct that is destined to go down in the history books of this country,” she said during a proceeding in the case of Richard “Bigo” Barnett, who was seen in photographs with his feet propped up on a desk in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he unlawfully entered the Capitol with a dangerous weapon, a walking stick used as a stun gun. Howell said that the charges failed to “properly capture the scope of what Mr. Barnett is accused of doing here,” and she said that residents were “still living here in Washington, D.C., with the consequences of the violence that this defendant is alleged to have participated in.” Howell also told The National Law Journal that “there is no question that in criminal cases where the defendant wants a trial, the trials have all been delayed.” But she said that the court had “a plan to hit the ground running as soon as we resume trials.” A spokesperson said that the details were being worked out. While a backlog has built up because of the pandemic, the court’s docket shows that scores of criminal cases have continued to be processed and concluded in video proceedings, as defendants reach plea deals with prosecutors and are sentenced. Even so, Kirschner predicted that “the court dockets will be crushed if the Justice Department doesn’t plead a whole bunch of these cases out,” estimating that the U.S. District Court in Washington handles about 400 cases a year. Prosecutors have said they expect that members of extremist groups may want their cases to go to trial so that they can use the venue as a platform for their propaganda. But they may not soon see time in court. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A COVID-19 long-hauler details his year of 'hell'

    After this writer's first trip to the hospital for COVID symptoms, he writes, "I was released hours later and told I'd be back to normal within two weeks. But instead, a year later, I'm at the center of a medical mystery that has stumped experts… I am hardly alone."

  • Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

    A small Nigerian air force passenger plane crashed just outside Abuja airport after reporting engine failure on Sunday, killing all seven people on board, the air force said. The plane, a Beechcraft King Air 350i, was on its way to the city of Minna, 110 kilometres (68 miles) northwest of the capital, air force spokesman Ibikunle Daramole said in a statement. The aircraft "crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure", said Daramole.

  • Israel shuts Mediterranean shore after oil devastates coast

    Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice on Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited tons of tar across more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country's worst ecological disasters. Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week after a heavy storm. The deposits have wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and the Israeli Agriculture Ministry determined Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel's public broadcaster.

  • The Science of Awe and the Mars Perseverance Rover

    Why feeling awe inspires empathy

  • Kate Hudson calls criticism of Sia's controversially casted movie from autism community 'important dialogue'

    Kate Hudson, who's up for a Golden Globe for "Music," told Jimmy Kimmel that she thinks storytellers need to "listen and encourage more conversation."

  • Pangong Lake: India and China complete pull-back of forces

    The Pangong Lake is one area of an ill-defined border which has seen tensions flare.

  • Matthews scores 2 more, NHL-leading Leafs beat Canadiens

    Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goals total to 18 and added two assists in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. “The recipe for our success has been us competing and working hard,” Matthews said. Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, Travis Boyd and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 30 saves.

  • Nine Oath Keeper militia members charged with conspiracy to attack Capitol

    Federal prosecutors have charged nine alleged members of the far-right anti-government Oath Keepers militia with conspiring to attack the US Capitol on 6 January to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election, among one of the largest indictments in the wake of the attack. Six people believed to be involved with the militia group were added as defendants to an existing indictment for three other alleged members on Friday. A 21-page indictment alleges that the defendants “did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with each other and others known and unknown” to break into the Capitol building and obstruct the certification of electoral college votes from the 2020 presidential election during a joint session of Congress.

  • Canadian banks set for earnings decline but investors optimistic about recovery

    Canadian banks are set to post their fourth straight year-on-year quarterly profit drop when they report results next week, the longest decline streak since the financial crisis, on margin compression and declining commercial lending, but flattening loan loss provisions signal a turning point, investors said. Banks' profit margins are also expected to get a boost from rising 10-year bond yields in Canada and the United States in future quarters as short-term rates remain near zero. Analysts estimate the nation's six biggest lenders - Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada - will post an average decline of 4.3% in first-quarter profit from the previous three months and 12% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.