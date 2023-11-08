AG Office finds trooper justified in shooting man in Dell Rapids

The Attorney General's Office has found a South Dakota Highway Patrol Officer justified in his actions of shooting and injuring a man who charged at the trooper on Oct. 12 in Dell Rapids.

“The suspect was suicidal and presented a clear and present danger by charging at the trooper,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “The trooper fired his weapon only after the suspect disobeyed the trooper’s verbal orders.”

Rotislav Bershad, 24, refused to stop the 2012 Ford Fusion he was driving during a traffic enforcement stop at about 9:30 p.m. by Highway Patrol on I-229, according to the report released by the AG's Office. The Fusion was traveling at 109 mph. The trooper initiated a vehicle pursuit that led them north on I-229 and on county roads. Tire deflating spikes strips were used to stop the car in front of Cubby's Convenience Store at 220 Highway 115 North in Dell Rapids. The pursuit lasted 12 minutes.

More: Roosevelt High student dies in crash involving stolen vehicle Saturday

Bershad exited the car and ran toward the trooper's vehicle, according to the report. The trooper verbally commanded Bershad to stop and when he didn't, the trooper fired two shots, one of which hit Bershad in the stomach.

Bershad, an Israeli citizen living in the U.S., received medical attention at the scene and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious injuries, according to the report.

The car Bershad was driving was stolen, although it had not been reported at the time of the incident, and Bershad had a pocketknife on his person, according to the report.

More: SD Attorney General, DCI conclude Highway Patrol trooper justified in Sturgis shooting

In an interview with the Department of Criminal Investigation, the trooper said they believed Bershad's intent was malicious, according to the report. The trooper said they're options were limited and they "didn't have time to transition to other force options."

The trooper's identity is hidden because of Marcy's Law, which protects crime victims.

During Bershad's interview with DCI, he indicated suicidal ideation and that he had been drinking the night of the pursuit.

Charges from the Minnehaha State's Attorney's Office are pending, according to the AG's Office.

This is the 11 officer-involved shooting in the Sioux Falls area since June 2021. The AG's Office has found all officer-involved shootings in South Dakota justified.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of self harm, please call 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Trooper-involved shooting in Dell Rapids justified, says AG Office