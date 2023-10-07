AG’s Office releases new sketch of suspect in 1960 rape, homicide of Ohio girl

The state Attorney General’s Office has released a new composite sketch of a suspect in the 1960 rape and homicide of a teen girl in northwest Ohio.

The man has been accused of abducting 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson in November 1960 as she and her 5-year-old sister were walking home. Her body was found a day later in a wooded area roughly eight miles from where she was taken. An investigation showed she had been sexually assaulted.

Now, her sister was able to work with law enforcement to help make a sketch of what she recalled the man looking like.

“This man was seared into the memory of a young girl who survived a heinous crime many years ago. Now, thanks to forensic artistry at [the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation], we can see the suspected killer through her eyes and hopefully discover his identity,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

At the time of the abduction, Eagleson’s sister remembered the suspect being an adult white male of a medium build. She also recalled him wearing “church clothes,” including a tie, overcoat, and fedora.

She also described his vehicle as being a dark sedan with a “winged back.”

Yost and Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information on this case is asked to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at (419)-399-3791.