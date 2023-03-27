AG: Officer shoots, injures 18-year-old suspect accused of reckless driving in Manchester

Authorities have launched an investigation after a Manchester officer shot a suspect who was being pursued through the city Sunday night.

Officers responding to the area of Elm Street and Mechanic Street around 11:30 p.m. found a black Nissan 350Z convertible driving recklessly and doing “burnouts,” according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. Police say they attempted to stop the convertible but it drove off at a high rate of speed, forcing officers to end their initial pursuit.

A subsequent investigation identified the driver of the car as 18-year-old Waleed Al Thuwayni, of Manchester, who had been inside the Manchester Police Department acting irate earlier in the evening, according to authorities.

A short time later, officers say they found Thuwayni in a parking lot near 265 Maple Street and at approximately 11:56 p.m., an interaction ensued that resulted in a Manchester Police Officer shooting Thuwayni.

Thuwayni was taken into custody and transported to Elliott Hospital with non life threatening gun shot wounds.

The name of the officer has not been released pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

The AG’s Office has not released the details of the interaction with Thuwayni and the officer but did say the initial responding officers were wearing body cameras.

The incident remains under investigation.

