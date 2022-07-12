AG, other agencies investigate death of 15-day-old infant from Hudson

Jul. 12—Multiple agencies are investigating the suspicious death in Hudson of an infant who was 15 days old.

The Hudson Police Department was notified on June 22 by the Division for Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) about concerns regarding an infant admitted to a hospital in Massachusetts the night before.

The baby boy was taken from an apartment on Burns Hill Road to a local hospital in "medical distress," according to a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. He was brought to a hospital in Massachusetts where he later died on June 30.

A medical examiner in Massachusetts conducted an autopsy on the child on July 1, but the results are not expected for several months.

"The parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public," the news release reads "The circumstances surrounding this child's death are being actively investigated while the cause and manner of death is under investigation."

No additional information was available as of Tuesday.