AG, police investigate shooting deaths of man and woman in Alstead

Jul. 8—The Attorney General's Office is investigating two suspicious deaths in Alstead Thursday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., Alstead police and emergency personnel responded to a report of two people shot on Bonnie Brae Drive. The Attorney General's Office said a woman and a man were shot dead.

The names of the man and the woman were not released, but the Attorney General's Office said in a news release that investigators had identified both.

There was no danger to the public, the Attorney General's Office said, and everyone involved had been identified.

The man and woman were shot dead. Autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death — including whether the two people died by homicide or suicide — are scheduled for Friday.

A DHART medflight helicopter was requested for one patient initially, followed by a request for a second helicopter, but the requests were canceled a short time later. An ALS ambulance headed to the scene was also canceled.

Social media reports indicated a heavy police presence in the area just after 8 p.m.

Just before 9 p.m. a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office confirmed his office was responding, along with Alstead and state police.

No further information was available Thursday night. The Attorney General's Office said additional information will be released as it becomes available "while protecting the integrity of that investigation."