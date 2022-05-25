AG: Police officer, security contractor both fired guns in NH shooting that killed Mass. man

Investigators in New Hampshire say a police officer and a security contractor both fired their weapons in a shooting that killed a Massachusetts man earlier this month.

The shooting happened May 13 on an access road leading to a Space Force station in New Boston, N.H. Michael Foley, 33, died from a single gunshot wound.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says the officer has five years of experience in law enforcement. The security contractor has been with his company for six years and has prior military experience.

The attorney general did not provide any information about the events leading up to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

A report about whether the use of force was justified will be released once the investigation is complete.

