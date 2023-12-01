AG reaches settlements to assure effective communication for deaf, hard-of-hearing at Pa. hospitals

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced settlements with two nonprofits that are leaders in providing interpretation services in the commonwealth after complaints they facilitated ineffective communication at Pennsylvania hospitals.

According to the attorney general’s office, the settlements include enforceable assurances from Deaf-Hearing Communication Centre, Inc. (DHCC) and Center for Hearing and Deaf Services, Inc. (HDS) that recommit the companies to assigning only qualified interpreters who can facilitate effective communication.

“The services provided by these two organizations are vital to enable people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing to communicate effectively and lead lives of equal opportunity,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “This is particularly important when making health care decisions, and we commend DHCC and HDS for committing to improve going forward.”

The settlements follow complaints from two people who said the American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation services at hospitals in Philadelphia and Erie were subpar. The hospitals contracted with DHCC and HDS.

Interpreters assigned to the hospitals by DHCC and HDS were not registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing, as required by “Act 57,” Pennsylvania’s Sign Language Interpreter and Transliterator State Registration Act. Under the settlements, both DHCC and HDS agreed to prioritize registered interpreters when making assignments, the attorney general’s office said.

The settlement with DHCC also says the organization will make a $5,000 donation to the Pennsylvania Society for the Advancement of the Deaf.

