AG releases autopsy results after officer-involved shooting in Derry

Apr. 10—DERRY — A Driftwood Road man killed in a police-involved shooting Saturday died of a "single gunshot wound to the chest," authorities announced Sunday afternoon.

Christopher Coppola, 43, of 5 Driftwood Road was killed in the incident on his street shortly after 2 p.m., according to information released by Attorney General John Formella's office.

Coppola's death is listed as a "homicide" following an autopsy. Homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The release does not indicate who shot Coppola. A previous AG's Office release indicated three Derry police officers fired their weapons during the incident.

Derry officers responded to Driftwood Road at 2:17 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of an "individual with a shotgun approaching 1 Driftwood Road, a private home, and firing at a resident," according to Formella's office.

Authorities identified Coppola as the man with the shotgun.

"Police responded to the address and during the incident that unfolded, Mr. Coppola was shot," Formella announced Saturday evening.

Neither the resident of 1 Driftwood Road nor the Derry officers involved were injured, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation. Some details may not be released by law enforcement immediately.

"Additional information will not be released until after the officer's formal interviews, which is expected to take place during the coming weeks," according to information released Sunday.

