AG releases unredacted report on child sex abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore
Robinson won 16 straight Gold Gloves at third base.
Childhood cancer survivors say they deal with anxiety about cancer returning and that it felt scary to step back into “normal life.”
The new data is a reminder that “politics and public policy are a matter of life and death,” said author and former Senate aide Nikhil Goyal.
On Tuesday evening, the Senate released a deal that is likely to be the last chance to avert a government shutdown before this weekend.
The U.S. has the highest rate of single parenthood anywhere in the world. Some researchers say family structure is an underappreciated source of many of America's thorniest problems.
YouTube today announced an update to its advertiser-friendly guidelines that relaxes some of its rules around controversial issues, including sexual and domestic abuse, abortions and eating disorders. The changes will allow YouTube creators to monetize their videos on these topics under some circumstances, though not if they go into graphic detail. YouTube monetization policy lead Conor Kavanagh shared in a video posted to YouTube's Creator Insider channel that the company understands videos that discuss these topics can be a helpful resource to users.
The Xiaomi 13T Pro is yet another Leica-branded smartphone headed to the global smartphone market.
Honda has developed the Shogo, a small EV with a top speed of 5 mph for kids to drive around during hospital stays.
Uber Eats and quick commerce player Getir have inked a grocery delivery partnership, starting in the U.K. The tie-up, which expands the range of groceries on tap for Uber Eats' users, is slated to cover other markets where the pair operate in Europe in the coming weeks -- so presumably it'll launch in Germany and the Netherlands shortly. "The pan-European partnership will go live in U.K. stores today, and across other European countries in the coming weeks, providing Uber Eats users with seamless access to over 2,000 products, with deliveries expected to be made in minutes," the pair wrote in a press release.
Cyberpunk 2077's developer has apologized for dialog and graffiti inserted in the Ukrainian version of the 2.0 update that's critical of Russia's invasion of the country.
Save on everything from cozy candles to Fire TVs, just in time for football season.
Meta's prepping dozens of AI chatbots intended to attract younger users. These bots will be filled with various personalities.
Shop for colorful cookware, kitchen gadgets, small appliances and more.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and major studios have reached a tentative deal to end a 146-day strike that has shut down much of the industry.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
The first commercially-available Honda V8 is a 5.0-liter unit called BF350 and designed for 25-plus-foot boats. It develops 350 horsepower.
The actress and country star is discussing the challenges of her third pregnancy.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
André 3000 and Big Boi haven't dropped a proper studio release together in two decades now
Bethesda's roadmap for the fiscal years starting in 2020 and ending in 2024 has made its way online as part of the documents leaked from the FTC v. Microsoft case.