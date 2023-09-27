AG releases unredacted report on child sex abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore

TechCrunch

Uber Eats and quick commerce player Getir have inked a grocery delivery partnership, starting in the U.K. The tie-up, which expands the range of groceries on tap for Uber Eats' users, is slated to cover other markets where the pair operate in Europe in the coming weeks -- so presumably it'll launch in Germany and the Netherlands shortly. "The pan-European partnership will go live in U.K. stores today, and across other European countries in the coming weeks, providing Uber Eats users with seamless access to over 2,000 products, with deliveries expected to be made in minutes," the pair wrote in a press release.