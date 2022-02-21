AG responds to officer-involved shooting in Walpole

Feb. 20—A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting during the overnight hours in Walpole, according the Attorney General's Office.

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of family, according to a news release. The man was reported "deceased at the scene of the shooting."

"No officers have been physically injured, and there is no threat to the public," the news release reads.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said an autopsy had been started but not completed as of 5:15 p.m.

This is developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.