AG to review SWAT standoff, housefire that left teen dead

Jul. 13—The Attorney General's Office said it will investigate a SWAT standoff that ended in a house fire that killed a 15-year-old boy last week in Southeast Albuquerque.

Jerri Mares, a spokeswoman for the AG's Office, said they will "review the actions of law enforcement that led to the death of Brett Rosenau on July 6."

"The tragic death of this 15-year-old is a serious matter that warrants a comprehensive review, and we have already taken steps to assemble a team to examine the handling of the incident and conduct an analysis of the use of tactical devices," Attorney General Balderas said in a statement.

The announcement came after Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina sent a letter to Hector Balderas on Tuesday requesting an independent review.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and Rosenau's family had also asked Balderas' Office for an independent investigation.

On July 6 Albuquerque police tried to arrest Qiaunt Kelley, 27, on a warrant for a parole violation when, according to police, he and Rosenau ran into a home. An hourslong standoff ensued, involving multiple tear gas canisters and other chemical munitions being thrown into the house.

Police said a fire sparked inside the home and Kelley surrendered. Rosenau's body was pulled from inside after firefighters put out the flames.

An autopsy showed that Rosenau died from smoke inhalation. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, although police believed one of their devices may have sparked it.

Separately, the Multi-Agency Task Force is investigating whether the SWAT team violated any policies during the incident.