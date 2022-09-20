AG: Rochester police justified in death of Simran Gordon, but comments by former chief were 'problematic'

The state Attorney General’s Office cleared Rochester police in the fatal shooting of Simran Gordon last year, but admonished the department for “problematic” statements accusing Gordon of unrelated crimes when announcing his death, according to a report released Friday.

Gordon, 24, was killed by an officer who was responding to an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar at 715 W. Main St. on Oct. 6, 2021.

According to the report, Gordon led responding officers on a chase through the store and fired a single shot in the direction of Officer John Boyle, who responded with gunfire, fatally striking Gordon four times.

Following the shooting, former police chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan told reporters the man shot by police, who was not yet publicly identified, was a suspect in three city murders.

But the Office of Special Investigation, a unit within the AG’s office that investigates civilian deaths by police officers in New York, said the murder allegations were not relevant to their investigation into the police shooting because the officers were responding to a separate crime and were not aware of the allegations against Gordon.

And it urged police departments to take “special care to avoid prejudice or influence” when making statements about civilians who die in encounters with police.

“Although not relevant to OSI’s analysis, the police department’s allegations are nonetheless problematic,” the report said.

The OSI said statements like Herriott-Sullivan’s are painful to surviving family members, could create the impression that the person’s “character has been assailed in an effort to justify police conduct” and could prejudice the public’s opinion about investigations into the person’s death.

“Statements based on mere suspicion should be avoided,” the OSI recommended in its report.

Gordon’s family and Free the People Roc, the community group responsible for organizing many of the Daniel Prude protests, criticized the police department’s comments about Gordon following his death.

FTP Roc:"Every single person who has been shot by the police this year has had their character assassinated"

FTP Roc claimed Gordon had not yet been identified at the time of Herriott-Sullivan’s statements and said her comments were “designed to justify his murder.”

A spokesperson for the Rochester Police Department declined to comment on the report, citing an open internal investigation.

Body-worn cameras show what happened at the Family Dollar

Body-worn camera footage, which was notably absent in several police-involved shootings last year, was released by the Rochester Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office about a week after Gordon’s death, and aided in the investigation.

The Attorney General’s Office has consistently recommended body-worn cameras as a tool for transparency and accountability, including that recommendation in other recent investigation reports.

Video from the incident shows police entering the Family Dollar to find a man in a blue hoodie behind the counter, standing with both hands in his sweatshirt pocket. When told by police to remove his hands from his pockets, the man leads the two officers on a chase through the store.

The video then records a series of shots, and the man falls to the ground.

(The body-worn camera footage from this case can be viewed here. Caution: This video contains graphic images.)

According to the report, Gordon entered the store around 9:30 p.m., showed store employees a gun in his sweatshirt pocket and demanded money from the cash registers and safe. A store manager entered the code to the safe but told Gordon it operated on a five-minute delay, while another employee at the back of the store called 911.

Officers John Boyle and Mary Yare responded to the scene a few minutes later. When Gordon ran, Boyle followed him down one aisle, while Yare ran down a parallel aisle, the report said.

Boyle told investigators Gordon fired once in his direction during the chase, and the officer responded by firing four shots. Gordon fell to the ground, but Boyle said he saw the man point his weapon toward the next aisle, where Yare was approaching and Boyle fired a final shot.

Gordon was struck four times and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:43 p.m., according to the report.

Investigators recovered a pistol and a brown paper bag at the scene, consistent with the weapon described by the 911 caller. Fragments of a single bullet that matched the flat-nose design of bullets in Gordon’s gun were found in a dinnerware box nearby, and investigators said the strike marks on the box indicate the projectile was fired toward Boyle’s direction.

“In this case, the investigation showed that Mr. Gordon fired at the officer first, and then appeared to threaten the other officer with his gun after he fell,” the report determined. “Under these circumstances, given the law and evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer who fired was justified, and OSI determined that criminal charges could not be pursued against the officer.”

