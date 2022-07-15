AG says Driggers was wrong in Smelser verdict, but there’s no path to appeal

LAS CRUCES - There is no path to appeal the dismissal or retry the case against a former Las Cruces police officer, the New Mexico attorney general said Friday in response to questions asked by the Sun-News.

Attorney General Hector Balderas said via an emailed statement that 3rd Judicial District Judge Douglas Driggers's decision to direct a verdict of not guilty closes off any opportunity for future prosecution regarding the police killing of Antonio Valenzuela.

"The judge got it wrong by not allowing the jury to rule on the evidence of the illegal chokehold," Balderas said.

The statement comes after Driggers, a long-time district judge in Las Cruces, directed the verdict mid-trial. The move abruptly ended the trial of former Las Cruces Police Department Patrol Officer Christopher Smelser. A grand jury indicted Smelser in 2020 after Smelser used a controversial grapple technique during a traffic stop-turned-foot chase on Feb. 29, 2020.

Police body camera footage shows Smelser and two other officers pulling over a truck for expired registration tags on 3 Crosses Avenue. They discovered that a court had issued an arrest warrant for Valenzuela, who was sitting in the back seat. The court accused Valenzuela of violating parole concerning an allegation of drug possession. When Valenzuela got out of the truck, he ran away from Smelser and another officer.

When Smelser caught up, he attempted to detain Valenzuela using the controversial grappling technique called the vascular neck restraint. Smelser can be heard on the body camera saying he struggled to use the restraint correctly after Valenzuela passed out. Valenzuela died an hour later. An autopsy report concluded Valenzuela suffocated to death and that methamphetamine in his body contributed to his passing.

Trial by judge

Two and half years after the killing, Smelser faced a jury and two prosecutors from the Attorney General's Office, Zack Jones and Mark Probasco. For three days, the state attempted to prove to the jury that Smelser knew the restraint was a dangerous technique that, if performed incorrectly, risked death. Smelser knew that but tried it anyway, the prosecutors argued to the jury.

In the end, Driggers decided Smelser's fate — not a jury.

After the state rested its case Wednesday afternoon, Driggers told the attorneys he'd hear arguments regarding a directed verdict the following morning. For the trial to continue, the evidence presented thus far had to show that Smelser knew his actions created a risk of death but used the technique anyway.

Prosecutors said Smelser's statements to Valenzuela, including "I'm going to f---king choke you out, bro," indicated that he intended to harm Valenzuela. They also argued that LCPD trainers impressed onto cadets, including Smelser, that the restraint was a potentially lethal technique.

Moments after prosecutors argued this, Driggers ruled against them. First, he said prosecutors had failed to prove Smelser intended to hurt or kill Valenzuela. Then, a few moments later, Driggers discharged the jury, and two years of prosecution came to a crashing halt.

"The judge's decision today (Thursday) essentially acquits Smelser without the opportunity for the empaneled jury of Smelser's peers to consider the evidence against him," Balderas said. "Although these cases are difficult for communities across the country, we will continue to engage and use the jury system to bring justice."

No pathway to appeal

This case, however, appears to be at an end.

Jordan Gutierrez, a special projects coordinator for the AG's Office, told the Sun-News there was no way to bring new charges against Smelser and no way to appeal Driggers' decision. Gutierrez said that filing another set of charges — such as manslaughter — against Smelser is considered double jeopardy. Double jeopardy means that Smelser has protection under the U.S. Constitution not to be prosecuted twice for the same crime.

Gutierrez added that there was also no pathway to appeal Driggers' ruling.

"There exists no constitutional or statutory right for the State to appeal here. The judge's ruling operates as an acquittal which forecloses any remedy for the State and forecloses any opportunity for the jury to decide the case," Gutierrez said.

