AG says homeless man acted alone in murder of Concord couple

Oct. 20—CONCORD — Authorities believe Logan Levar Clegg, a 26-year-old homeless man living in Vermont, acted alone when he shot and killed a Concord couple six months ago, according to the state's top prosecutor.

During a brief arraignment in a St. Albans, Vermont, courtroom on Thursday, Clegg agreed to waive extradition and be brought back to New Hampshire to face the charges of second-degree murder in the April 18 deaths of Stephen and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid.

Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood revealed little additional information at their first media briefing since Clegg was arrested Wednesday night. They allege Clegg shot the Reids multiple times while the two walked along a local trail.

"Mr. Clegg's arrest is a significant step in this case, but it is only one step," Formella told reporters inside the Concord City Council chambers. "There is a long way to go in this case and a lot of work to be done."

A spokesman for Formella said Clegg is expected to be arraigned on the murder charges in New Hampshire next week.

Formella declined to say whether the murders were a chance encounter, whether DNA evidence led them to charge Reid, or how a transient man could afford to break parole and flee to Portugal in 2021 or buy a plane ticket to Germany two days before his arrest Oct. 12 in Vermont on unrelated charges.

"I can't get into details," Formella said repeatedly.

According to Vermont court documents obtained by WMUR-TV, a witness saw a man fitting Clegg's description near where the Reids' bodies were eventually found.

Concord detectives first met Clegg at a tent site on the trail on April 20, the day the Reids were reported missing, according to the documents. He allegedly told police his name was Arthur Kelly.

On April 22, the day after the Reids' bodies were discovered, police returned, but Clegg was gone and the tent site was burned, WMUR reported.

According to the documents, detectives searching Clegg's campsite in Vermont after his arrest recovered a Glock 17 handgun and boxes of ammunition consistent with ammunition recovered in Concord.

Police said lab testing concluded that the Glock 17 was the source of spent shell casings recovered from the Concord crime scene, according to WMUR.

At Thursday's news conference, Formella and Osgood said hundreds of tips helped in the investigation leading to Clegg's arrest, but they urged the public to continue to offer information by contacting Concord Police at 603-225-8600.

"Please do not assume we know everything that you know," Formella said.

Saying the arrest should be a relief to his community, Osgood thanked local and state law enforcement officials who spent "thousands of hours" working this case.

"We hope today may allow for some healing to the Concord community and the Reid family, but this investigation is not over," Osgood said.

The Reids' daughter, Lindsay, released a statement thanking authorities in New Hampshire, Vermont and Utah for their work on this case.

"We would also like to thank the many community members who contributed to the investigation with tips and information, as well as the groups and individuals who contributed to the tip award line," Reid said.

Clegg has been in custody since Oct. 12 at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans for violating parole in an unrelated Utah case, officials said.

