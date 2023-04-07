AG: Search in Revere connected to investigation into murder of Harmony Montgomery

Law enforcement officials from New Hampshire and Massachusetts are conducting an investigation in Revere on Friday in connection with the murder of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

Manchester police and Massachusetts State Police began searching a wetland area along Lynn Marsh Road around 9 a.m., according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.

“Today’s search was prompted by information developed by investigators,” a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said in a statement.

Eighteen state troopers trained in search operations in difficult terrain and environments, as well as K9 and drone units, are assisting in the search.

Formella and Aldenberg announced in August that the search for Harmony, who disappeared in 2019, was now a homicide investigation.

Investigators remove evidence from apartment tied to Harmony Montgomery

Multiple sources of investigative information and new biological evidence led investigators to conclude that Harmony was murdered, according to Formella.

Harmony’s stepmother, 32-year-old Kayla Montgomery, told Manchester police detectives that Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father, had murdered his daughter in December 2019, court documents indicate.

Adam was arrested in October 2022 on charges including second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of corpse, and tampering with witnesses in connection with the homicide investigation.

“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest

Evidence uncovered during the course of an investigation indicated that Adam repeatedly struck Harmony in the head with a closed first, recklessly causing her death, Formella and Aldenberg said.

Harmony’s remains have not yet been located.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW