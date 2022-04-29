AG seeking to have Thomas' bond revoked; suspended Somerset DA accused of striking witness' vehicle in late-night pursuit

Apr. 29—WINDBER, Pa. — State Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a motion to revoke Jeffrey Thomas' bond following two separate sets of charges filed against him this week.

The suspended 36-year-old Somerset County district attorney, who is awaiting trial on sexual assault charges, is now accused of pursuing a prosecution witness, striking his vehicle and taunting him shortly after midnight March 31 in Windber.

A hearing on the motion to revoke bond is scheduled for Friday.

Thomas faces harassment and reckless driving charges, both of which were allegedly recorded by a police officer's dash camera. Prosecutors argue the continued "pattern of violent behavior" has reached a point that the judge presiding over his case should revoke his Somerset County bond.

Thomas is accused of chasing a man on Somerset Street and 11th Avenue in his Chevrolet pickup truck after midnight in an act to "harass, alarm or annoy" him on March 31, a Windber police citation shows.

The man was described as a close acquaintance of the woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Thomas in September. He was also on a list of witnesses provided to Thomas and his defense counsel — and among those he was supposed to avoid contacting, prosecutors wrote.

Thomas was also cited and fined more than $400 for allegedly driving recklessly and failing to obey stop signs during the pursuit — at least part of which Windber police Cpl. Brian Miller indicated witnessing from his marked vehicle on Somerset Street.

"The defendant has violated the conditions of his bond such that no condition or combination of conditions other than imprisonment will reasonably assure the safety of any person and/or the community," senior AG's office deputies Patrick Schulte and Tomm A. Mutschler wrote in their motion.

Ryan Tutera, one of Thomas' two defense attorneys, had no comment Thursday on the allegations, saying he is not representing Thomas on his "new charges."

Tutera plans to represent his client against the bond revocation motion, he said.

The charges followed Thomas' arrest Monday on domestic violence charges, stemming from a May 2021 incident in which the Windber man is accused of hitting his wife, Amy Thomas, 10 times while she was on FaceTime.

The incident allegedly occurred while the pair were traveling from Johnstown to Windber. A woman listed by state police as a witness to the video came forward to report it April 9, saying she took photographs of Amy Thomas' injuries.

The Tribune-Democrat does not report the names of alleged abuse victims unless they step forward publicly.

In this case, Amy Thomas sent an email to The Tribune-Democrat — and confirmed it was authentic through a phone call — saying that she is the alleged "victim" in that case, but the accusations that she was assaulted are "completely false."

Amy Thomas also said neither state prosecutors nor police have spoken to her about the incident, calling the investigation a poor and "desperate" to bolster their assault case against her husband.

Jeffrey Thomas was released from Cambria County Prison on Tuesday after posting $2,500 bond on the domestic assault-related charges.

He is awaiting trial on charges involving a different Windber woman. Jeffrey Thomas is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling her after entering her home despite warnings to stay away in September 2021.

That case is currently scheduled for trial in September.

While still holding the elected title, JHeffrey Thomas has not served as the county's district attorney since fall 2021. His law license was temporarily suspended a month after charges were filed, and his pay was also suspended in a Somerset County Salary Board vote.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst.