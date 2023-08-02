AG seeks second opinion after Texas medical examiner deems disabled woman's death natural

Aug. 1—An autopsy report on a developmentally disabled woman — whose death led to criminal charges against her caregiver and two alleged accomplices — listed her manner of death as natural, prompting the Attorney General's Office to seek a second opinion.

The report by the Office of the Medical Examiner and Forensic Laboratory in El Paso County, Texas, found 38-year-old Mary Melero — who suffered abuse and neglect New Mexico's attorney general has described as torture — died of "complications of a [staph infection] secondary to multiple necrotic skin ulcers and pneumonia."

Significant contributing conditions to her death included chronic pancreatitis and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the report.

"Autopsy revealed a massive lung infection, inflammation surrounding the pancreas, mild narrowing of the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart, a remote brain infarct and multiple necrotic skin ulcers," the report states. "The manner of death is natural."

The findings drew sharp criticism from the New Mexico Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the high-profile case.

"For the Texas Medical Examiner to characterize Melero's end as 'natural' defies not only the sound practice of forensic pathology, but basic reason and common sense," Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Raúl Torrez, said in a statement.

"The findings by the Medical Examiner are incomplete and based on selectively-chosen information, and therefore unsurprisingly detached from the abundant evidence to the contrary," she added. "The State will be seeking the opinions of renowned experts in the field to provide a more accurate picture of Mary's tragic final days."

Rodriguez said the simple fact is the end of Melero's life was brutal.

"Rather than being able rely on those entrusted to care for her, she was blatantly abused and neglected, callously loaded into the back of a van and driven far away from any available medical treatment," she said. "Mary's open wounds led to a sepsis infection, and eventually her death."

Melero was among the roughly 6,800 children and adults receiving services under the state of New Mexico's Developmental Disabilities Waiver program, which is designed to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities function in society.

Her death prompted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to order a sweeping review of the DD Waiver program and for the state to conduct in-person wellness checks of everyone enrolled in the program to ensure their well-being.

Melero, who had autism, had lived in Angelita Chacon's home in Rio Rancho since October 2020 and needed assistance to perform daily activities.

The Attorney General's Office alleges in an arrest warrant affidavit Chacon and her live-in girlfriend, Patricia Hurtado, borrowed a van belonging to Chacon's friend, Luz Scott of Clovis, to transport Melero to Mexico on Feb. 27, ostensibly to receive medical care.

"The evidence shows that the victim was in rapidly deteriorating medical condition and [Chacon] panicked," according to a motion the state filed to keep Chacon behind bars until her trial.

Chacon, as well as her alleged accomplices, were instead placed on house arrest. Her attorney, identified in court documents as Camille Cordova of the Albuquerque-based Alarid Law Firm, did not return a message seeking comment.

Prosecutors argued Chacon was a flight risk and a danger to society.

"Behavior constituting frequent and severe abuse and abhorrent neglect of an intellectually and developmentally disabled individual suggests that [Chacon's] callousness knows no bounds," the motion states.

Chacon told authorities she decided not to seek medical care for Melero in the Albuquerque area because she was afraid medical staff would report her to authorities.

Chacon's son is also developmentally disabled and a client in the state-run program. Authorities have alleged Chacon feared her son would be taken from her if Melero's abuse and neglect came to light.

Chacon and Hurtado are accused of driving Melero to the U.S./Mexico border with Scott following behind in another vehicle. They caught the attention of Mexican authorities and were turned away after marijuana was found in the van, the arrest warrant affidavit states. Authorities ordered Chacon and Hurtado to a secondary inspection area where U.S. border patrol agents discovered Melero, who was 5-foot-5 and weighed about 300 pounds, unresponsive in the back of the van.

Melero "was lying on a piece of foam, wrapped in a blanket and covered by dirty bandages," documents state, adding agents observed pressure sores that appeared to be chronic.

Melero had multiple injuries all over her body, "many of which appeared to be pressure ulcers," documents state. She also had hand-sewn sutures on her lips.

Melero suffered cardiac arrest after she was taken to a hospital. Although medical staff resuscitated Melero, she was intubated and remained unresponsive until her death April 7.

Chacon provided authorities conflicting statements, documents state. In an interview with FBI agents, she recounted several instances of potential abuse, including busting Melero's lip with a stereo and leaving her in the bathtub in her own feces and urine for days at a time, according to court documents.

A grand jury indicted Chacon on three counts, including abuse of a resident resulting in death or, as an alternative, neglect of a resident resulting in death, as well false imprisonment and conspiracy to commit false imprisonment.

Hurtado was indicted on four counts, including neglect of a resident resulting in death, abuse of a resident resulting in physical harm, false imprisonment and conspiracy to commit false imprisonment.

Prosecutors charged the third defendant, Scott, with false imprisonment and conspiracy to commit false imprisonment.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.