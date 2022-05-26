AG Shapiro: 5 arrested in Allegheny County for gun trafficking, related offenses

Five individuals in Allegheny County have been arrested for gun trafficking and related offenses, Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office announced on Thursday.

Suspects Teri Wilson, Jalaan Williams, Craig Joyner and Devante Ferguson were all arrested for roles in illegal straw purchases of firearms. Fifth suspect Audra Voye was arrested for firearm related offenses.

Wilson, Williams and Voye’s arrests were all unrelated and followed referrals from Pittsburgh police.

The investigation into Joyner and Ferguson was initiated at the Monroeville Gun Show, where the Attorney General’s gun violence section worked with the Monroeville Police Department.

According to a release, Wilson allegedly purchased a firearm that was recovered on her husband by law enforcement. Her husband, Deion Wilson, is prohibited from purchasing firearms.

Williams allegedly purchased several firearms for her ex-boyfriend Allen Grover, who is also prohibited from purchasing firearms.

The attorney general’s release said Voye was found to have falsely filed a burglary report claiming all of her firearms were stolen, but she allegedly knew where they were, and two were recovered at the scenes of crimes committed in Pittsburgh.

Voye also allegedly falsified state and federal firearms forms when purchasing them.

Investigators at the Monroeville Gun Show allegedly observed Joyner conducting a straw purchase for Ferguson.

“Gun violence is ravaging our communities and my office is using all the tools available to us to make an immediate and measurable difference,” said AG Shapiro. “Three of the defendants arrested today were women buying guns for significant others they knew were legally prohibited from owning a firearm.”

These cases are being prosecuted by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office.

