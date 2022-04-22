AG: State Trooper 'legally justified' for non-fatally shooting Walpole man in December

Apr. 22—WALPOLE — The N.H. state trooper who shot and injured a Walpole man outside his home on Dec. 4 had legal justification to use deadly force, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release Thursday.

State Trooper Zachary Bernier fired his weapon within moments of arriving at 800 County Road in Walpole that Saturday night, according to Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward.

Bernier and Walpole police Officer Dean Wright responded to a 911 call placed around 2:39 a.m. by a family member of Jacob Gasbarro, 25, who reported he was acting suicidal, Ward said in a phone interview Thursday. The officers arrived at the scene around 3:09 a.m. to find Gasbarro in the driveway, according to Ward.

The two officers were talking with Gasbarro when he pulled what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at Wright, the release states. At that point, Bernier drew his weapon and fired 10 shots at Gasbarro, who was hit twice, once in his right flank and once in his right hip, according to the release. Ward said Bernier fired his weapon around 3:12 a.m.

No one else was injured or fired a weapon during the encounter and Gasbarro was hospitalized for his wounds, according to the release.

"Although Mr. Gasbarro survived, Trooper Bernier's shooting of him constitutes the use of deadly force under the law," the release states.

Police later learned Gasbarro's gun was an Airsoft pellet gun with all safety markings removed, making it look like a real gun, according to the release.

After a full investigation, the Attorney General's Office determined the use of force was legally justified because it was "objectively reasonable" for Bernier to conclude Gasbarro had a real gun pointed at Wright, the release states.

State Police have charged Gasbarro with misdemeanor criminal threatening in connection with the incident, Ward said. The officers involved in the incident were not equipped with body cameras, and there is no other video of it, he said.

The Attorney General's Office is unable to release further information about its investigation until legal proceedings against Gasbarro have concluded, at which time it will issue its full report on the investigation into Bernier's use of deadly force, the release states.

Ward referred questions about whether Bernier had been placed on leave after the incident, as is typical while officials investigate a shooting by law enforcement, and whether he has returned to work with State Police. State Police did not immediately return a request for comment on the matter, late Thursday afternoon.

A little less than three months later, on Feb. 19, another state trooper, Noah Sanctuary, shot and killed a Walpole man also at his home on County Road, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release at the time. Christopher Tkal, 57, died of multiple gunshot wounds at his home at 1461 County Road, according to the Attorney General's Office.

That office previously stated that Sanctuary had been placed on leave pending an investigation into his use of deadly force. There has been no update on the status of that investigation since the Attorney General's Office released Sanctuary's name on March 16.

