AG task force investigating stolen mPerks points

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s office says it has a task force investigating after reports about Meijer mPerks points being stolen.

The FORCE Team, which was created in January by the AG, aims to “target criminal organizations that steal products from retailers to repackage and sell for a profit,” a release from the AG’s office said.

The unit consists of two assistant attorneys general and special agents within the Department of AG and Michigan State Police Detectives. A special agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ Detroit Fraud and Financial Crimes Task Force was also assigned. The FORCE team is the first of its kind in the United States to have embedded staff from the AG’s department.

The FORCE Team has already launched investigations into organized retail crime at Sam’s Club/Walmart, Meijer, Target, Home Depot, TJ Maxx, Rite-Aid, Lululemon, Ulta and Lowe’s.

Retailers or local law enforcement agencies with evidence of organized retail fraud should email the FORCE Team at MSP-FORCE@michigan.gov.

