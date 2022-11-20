AG: Two Hinsdale men arrested on drug charges after three-month investigation

Nov. 20—HINSDALE — Law enforcement arrested two town residents Thursday after discovering drugs, cash and weapons during a search of a home on Highland Road, the N.H. Attorney General's Office said in a news release the following day.

After a three-month investigation into what that office described as illicit drug trafficking activities, the N.H. SWAT team executed a search warrant at 28 Highland Road that day and arrested William Emanuel, 54, and Teri Kneeland, 56, on felony charges, the release states.

Police found a quantity of crack-cocaine, marijuana, unknown pills, cash, an assortment of knives, a machete and a sword during the search of the home and a vehicle on the property, according to the release.

Emanuel has been charged with three counts of sale of crack-cocaine and a count of possessing a deadly weapon as a felony, while Kneeland faces a single count each of conspiracy to commit sale of crack-cocaine and drug possession, the release states.

Both were arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court on Friday, with Emanuel being held on a $5,000 cash bail and Kneeland on a $3,000 cash bail, according to the release, which states that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

