AG wants new judge on Gallina case

Sep. 8—Defense attorneys representing a former Asotin County judge charged with multiple sex crimes are objecting to the state attorney general's attempt to disqualify the fifth judge assigned to the case.

Scott D. Gallina, 57, is supposed to go on trial in 2022 for second-degree rape, indecent liberties and third-degree assaults with sexual motivation that allegedly occurred while he was serving as judge in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties. He has denied any wrongdoing.

For more than two years, Gallina's trial has been delayed multiple times because of requests from the defense and the state, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, four judges have been handed the thick court file and subsequently recused themselves or were removed for various reasons.

Last month, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan was assigned to the case, and a status hearing was conducted Aug. 23. At the time, Swan said he was prepared to oversee the trial in Asotin County when a date is set.

Eight days later, the state's attorneys in the case, Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite, filed a request to remove Swan, which would further delay the trial. Gallina's attorneys, Carl Oreskovich and Andrew Wagley, responded late last week, and an online hearing on the issue has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. Swan will be presiding from his Yakima courtroom.

Each party is allowed one opportunity to remove a judge without questions, which the defense used to disqualify Walla Walla County Judge Scott Wolfram earlier this year. However, a judge cannot be removed if he or she has made any discretionary rulings.

Tratnik is arguing Swan has not made any rulings in the case, and noted the state has not previously filed a notice of disqualification.

Oreskovich said the state's request doesn't meet the legal requirements because Swan ordered witnesses be excluded from pretrial hearings, ratified a previous ruling that transfers one third-degree assault charge to Columbia County, and determined the argument as to how many women will be allowed to testify at the trial needs to be redone.

Swan acknowledged the outcome regarding the admissibility of alleged prior sexual misconduct is "pivotal" to multiple aspects of the case, including the length of trial and number of witnesses.

The rulings during the last status conference went above and beyond arranging the calendar and setting a date for the next hearing, Oreskovich said.

"This is not a run-of-the-mill case involving common logistical issues," the defense attorney said in the objection. "Instead, the prior Asotin County Superior Court judge is on trial for multiple sex crimes."

Tratnik has said the state has 14 women on its witness list who allege sexual misconduct, ranging from Gallina's unwanted touches and inappropriate comments to sexual assaults. The charges filed against him involve two women who worked at the Asotin County Courthouse.

Gallina, who is no longer on the state and county payrolls, remains out of custody on bond. Oreskovich has said his client "vehemently denies" the allegations, and an aggressive defense is planned for the trial, which has yet to be set.

