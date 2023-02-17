AG: Woman escapes captor in Bass River who'd held her nearly a year

A consensual relationship that began in New Mexico turned into a nightmare for a woman, and that nightmare ended when she escaped from a rented room in Burlington County, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office and New Jersey State Police.

According to the two law enforcement agencies, James W. Parrillo was arrested Feb. 7 after a woman escaped from a room where she was being held. Court documents allege Parrillo, 57, met the woman in New Mexico last year.

The victim said she knew Parrillo as "Brett Parker" and met him at a gas station on a New Mexico interstate in February 2022. He asked her for a ride to Arizona and she agreed, authorities said, and the two began a consensual relationship for about a month.

But the victim said Parrillo physically assaulted her while they were in California, and she felt unable to leave the relationship.

Authorities said Parrillo took away the woman's phone, took and used her credit cards and isolated her from family members. He allegedly brought her to New Jersey in December.

Parrillo and the woman were staying in a rented room in a Bass River home which they shared with several others for about two weeks when the woman began planning an escape.

Parrillo allegedly began choking and beating the woman inside the residence during an argument, but stopped, authorities said, when he realized others were in the home. The woman ran from the house wearing only shorts despite a 42-degree chill, and fled to a nearby gas station, where she bolted a door and told an attendant she'd been kidnapped and held captive.

Surveillance footage shows Parrillo following the woman to the gas station and trying to open the door, then leaving when he could not. A gas station attendant contacted the state police, who apprehended Parrillo as he walked down a county road nearby.

Parrillo faces a host of charges including kidnapping, hindering apprehension, obstruction, criminal restraint, strangulation and aggravated assault.

The charges against Parrillo are only allegations and he has not been convicted of any crimes in connection with this case.

At a detention hearing, Assistant Attorney General Theresa Hilton argued that Parrillo may have engaged in similar predatory conduct in other states and with other people, given the woman's statements and information online and on social media. The agency is working with law enforcement in other jurisdictions to see if anyone has come into contact with Parrillo and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about Parrillo, whom authorities caution may have used other names, is urged to call New Jersey State Police at 855-363-6548.

