AG won't pursue charges in shooting death of Santa Fe police officer's son

Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·5 min read
0

Sep. 5—The state Attorney General's Office will not pursue criminal charges against a Santa Fe police officer whose toddler was unintentionally shot and killed by his 4-year-old brother with the officer's unlocked off-duty handgun.

"At the time of this shooting, there was no specific legal duty for parents to secure their firearms accessible to children beyond the difficult-to-meet reckless endangerment standard in the child abuse statute," Deputy Attorney General Greer Staley wrote in a letter to the chief of the Rio Rancho Police Department, which investigated the Dec. 8, 2021, incident at the officer's home in Rio Rancho.

Since the "tragic death" of 2-year-old Lincoln Harmon, the letter states, the Legislature passed — and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law — the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act.

The law, which is intended to keep firearms out of the hands of children and teens by holding gun owners accountable if they don't lock up their weapons, took effect in July.

"That law created the crime of negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor if the person stores or keeps the firearm in a manner that negligently disregards a minor's ability to access that firearm, and the minor causes injury to another person," Staley wrote in the letter. "That new law may have applied to the facts presented in this case had it been in force at the time, but the law cannot be applied retroactively."

Jonathan Harmon, who was placed on "alternate duty status" at the Santa Fe Police Department after the shooting, could not be reached for comment.

Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said Harmon will return to full duty status.

"And, as is standard operating procedure once an outside investigation is complete, the Department will initiate an Administrative Investigation into the matter," Valdez wrote in an email.

A spokeswoman for the Rio Rancho Police Department did not return a message seeking comment. The case had led to a legal dispute over public records between the city of Rio Rancho and The New Mexican and the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, which prevailed in the case after a judge said the reasons the city gave for withholding records pertaining to the shooting were invalid.

Rio Rancho police believe Lincoln Harmon's older brother discovered their father's off-duty handgun in a kitchen cabinet while looking for bubble gum and unintentionally fired it, killing his little brother.

"I said, 'Why were you messing with his gun?' " the boys' mother, Courtney Harmon, told investigators. "And he said he was trying to put it on his daddy's belt because he wants to be just like his dad."

Staley's letter notes the gun was loaded and "was not otherwise safeguarded from the other occupants of the house."

According to a police report, Lincoln and his older brother woke up before their parents and went into the kitchen by themselves that December morning.

Their mother was in the master bedroom with the couple's infant, and their father was in another bedroom struggling to wake up.

Jonathan Harmon, who was on leave under the Family Medical Leave Act due to the recent birth of the couple's newborn baby, usually kept his off-duty gun on the highest shelf behind mugs in the kitchen if he was home, according to Staley's letter.

"If going somewhere else that day, he would put the gun in a safe," the letter states, adding there is "no indication" the children ever took the firearm before or aimed it at anyone.

The letter also notes the officer didn't secure any of his firearms with any type of trigger locking mechanism.

"Immediately after the shooting, the Harmons contacted 911 for emergency help," the letter states. "Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful."

The Attorney General's Office took over the case after Sandoval County District Attorney Barbara Romo requested assistance, citing a conflict because Jonathan Harmon previously was employed at the Bernalillo Police Department, which works closely with the 13th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

"After a complete review, the recommendation [under the administration of former Attorney General Hector Balderas] was a declination of any criminal charges," Staley wrote, adding the case file was reexamined under current Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office in January.

"After independently evaluating the matter involving Jonathan Harmon we agree with the determination of the prior administration that any prosecution would be unable to meet the required burden of proof for a criminal case — the highest burden in our legal system — of beyond a reasonable doubt," Staley wrote.

"Had this tragic, preventable shooting happened today, the gun owner would be held accountable," said Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence. "That is why we worked so hard to pass the Bennie Hargrove Act."

Staley wrote the passage of the Hargrove Act "highlights the inadequacies of the previously existing child abuse laws and the need for that specific statute to fill the unintentional void they created." The law, commonly known as Bennie's Law, was named in memory of a 13-year-old who was shot and killed at Washington Middle School in Albuquerque in August 2021 as he tried to intercede in a bullying incident.

"After a review of other possible child abuse statutes, our office has determined that the facts here do not meet the elements required for prosecution under applicable laws," Staley wrote. "This decision on criminal charges does not preclude further administrative and civil action for the matter involving the death of a child."

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutors in every state push to combat AI child exploitation

    The Attorneys General in all 50 U.S. states, plus 4 territories, signed onto a letter calling for Congress to take action against AI-enabled child sexual abuse material (CSAM). "While internet crimes against children are already being actively prosecuted, we are concerned that AI is creating a new frontier for abuse that makes such prosecution more difficult," the letter says. "Whether the children in the source photographs for deepfakes are physically abused or not, creation and circulation of sexualized images depicting actual children threatens the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of the children who are victimized by it, as well as that of their parents," the letter reads.

  • Patriots CB Jack Jones has gun charges from airport arrest dropped ahead of season opener

    Jack Jones was arrested in June at Boston’s Logan International Airport after officials found two guns in his carry-on luggage.

  • Attorneys General from all 50 states urge Congress to help fight AI-generated CSAM

    The attorneys general from all 50 states have banned together and sent an open letter to Congress, asking for increased protective measures against AI-enhanced child sexual abuse images. The letter calls on lawmakers to “establish an expert commission to study the means and methods of AI that can be used to exploit children specifically.”

  • Blown away: A look at Carrie Underwood's not-so-secret metal past

    Any doubters surprised that the Idol was recently handpicked to tour with her idols Guns N' Roses has not been paying attention for the past 18 years.

  • Grayscale prods SEC to take action as bitcoin rally fades

    A lawyer for the asset manager asked to meet with the SEC 'as soon as practical' to discuss 'the way forward' following a critical court decision that briefly lifted crypto markets.

  • Goldman Sachs chief economist: US consumer won't break in 2024

    Goldman Sachs top economist reveals a somewhat contrarian take on the US consumer for 2024.

  • Trump legal news brief: Navarro heads to trial for contempt of Congress

    A second former Trump administration official goes to trial on contempt of Congress charges, the 14th Amendment drumbeat grows louder, and co-defendants in the Georgia election interference and classified documents cases begin turning against the former president.

  • Mercedes G-Wagen SUV will get a more affordable baby brother, CEO confirms

    Mercedes-Benz is going to make owning a G-Wagen a little bit easier, with plans to build a smaller, more budget-friendly version of the boxy off-roader.

  • E-commerce loan startup Wayflyer secures $1B deal from Neuberger Berman

    Wayflyer, which provides financing to e-commerce startups in exchange for a portion of their future revenue, today announced that it secured $1 billion in capital from investment management firm Neuberger Berman. In a press release, Wayflyer describes the funding as an "off-balance sheet program," meaning that the company was allowed to keep certain assets and liabilities from being reported on its balance sheet. It presumably helped Wayflyer keep its overall debt-to-equity ratio low; prior to the Neuberger Berman deal, Wayflyer had secured hundreds of millions in credit to fund its loans.

  • Woman reveals ‘icky’ reason why she feels uncomfortable posting on Instagram nowadays: ‘Instagram feels like a high school cafeteria’

    "Instagram feels like Regina George to me." The post Woman reveals ‘icky’ reason why she feels uncomfortable posting on Instagram nowadays: ‘Instagram feels like a high school cafeteria’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Are electric cars more expensive to insure?

    How much does it cost to insure an electric car and is EV insurance more expensive than a traditional auto insurance policy?

  • Anker chargers and accessories are up to 49 percent off right now

    Anker makes a wide range of useful devices, from charging gear to USB hubs and beyond. You can save on many of the company's products right now as a sale is taking place on Amazon.

  • The best PS5 games for 2023

    Here are the best games you can get for the PlayStation 5 right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Chipmaker NXP confirms data breach involving customers' information

    Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors has alerted customers to a data breach involving their personal information. The data breach was first flagged by Troy Hunt, the owner of Have I Been Pwned, who tweeted a copy of the email NXP sent to customers affected by the breach. “With account security features like two-step authentication, NXP secures your account, protects your privacy and maintains your account information,” a notice on the NXP account benefits page reads.

  • Zoom rebrands existing -- and intros new -- generative AI features

    To stay competitive in the crowded market for videoconferencing, Zoom is updating and rebranding several of its AI-powered features, including the generative AI assistant formerly known as Zoom IQ. The news comes after controversy over changes to Zoom's terms of service, which implied that Zoom reserved the right to use customers' videos to train its AI tools and models. In response to the blowback, Zoom updated its policy to explicitly state that "communications-like" customer data won't be used in training AI apps and services for Zoom or its outside partners.

  • 2023 Rivian R1T pickup gets a new configuration with impressive range: 410 miles

    2023 Rivian R1T Dual-Motor with the Max battery rated to go 410 miles. This trim becomes the long-distance range leader in the Rivian lineup.

  • The Morning After: BMW's high-efficiency concept EV

    The biggest news stories this morning: BMW's high-efficiency concept EV, Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PC, Spotify may lock white noise podcasters out of its ad program.

  • The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 improves an already great gaming mouse

    The new Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse shares the same agreeable shape as its predecessor, but cleans up many of the older model's minor annoyances.

  • Manchester United’s Antony dropped from Brazil’s national team after new domestic violence allegations

    Antony is in his second season with Manchester United, and played 81 minutes in the club's loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

  • Protestors rally at Cruise HQ in San Francisco

    Protestors gathered Monday outside Cruise's headquarters in San Francisco after reports of one of its robotaxis blocking an ambulance with a patient on board who later died. The incident, which the San Francisco Fire Department reported last week, happened on August 14, when a driver hit a pedestrian in the city around 11 p.m. The department said emergency responders had trouble getting from the collision to the hospital because two Cruise robotaxis blocked the road. According to the report, the blockage caused a delay in getting the pedestrian to the hospital, where they later passed away.