'Again and again and again': California Gov. Gavin Newsom blasts Republicans' inaction, calls for gun reform

GILROY, Calif. — On the day after another mass shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood outside Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose and vented.

He decried what he called the “morally bankrupt” Republican Party. He lamented a "lack of resolve" to eliminate what he termed "weapons of war" that are continually used in mass shootings.

“Here we are. Again and again and again and again," Newsom said after three people were killed and at least 12 were injured at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. "Elected officials of all political stripes, with their version of prayers, heart goes out, we need to do better as a country. And, seemingly, for a lot of folks, they feel like nothing’s changing."

Newsom's criticisms came after authorities in California identified the 19-year-old shooter and confirmed that he used an "AK-47 type assault rifle" to carry out the attack.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of three people — 6-year-old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and 25-year-old Trevor Irby.

"They’re weapons of mass destruction," Newsom said, referring to the type of gun used by the suspect. "Their purpose is to exact as much damage on human beings as possible. They have no place in our society, let alone in this country, let alone in this state."

The Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting is proof: It's 'increasingly a challenge' to secure outdoor events

The suspect cut through a fence to avoid metal detectors and other security and appeared to shoot randomly for less than a minute before officers confronted him, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said on Monday.

Although the gunman was killed in the ensuing shootout, Newsom said the shooting is reflective of larger issues in American culture, decrying what he called the "morally bankrupt" Republican Party for its inaction on gun control.

"California’s doing its part," Newsom said. "But, Jesus, these guys, the folks in the White House, have been supporting the kind of policies to roll back the work we’re doing in states like ours, to get rid of large capacity magazines, to address the issues that we’re trying to advance on background checks on ammunition."

What we know: 3 dead, including 2 children, and at least 12 hurt

Newsom's concerns were echoed by gun control advocates, who said the Gilroy shooting is endemic of gun violence in the United States.

"There are just so many communities that are also plagued with equally horrific stories," said Christian Heyne, vice president of policy for Brady United, an advocacy group that lobbies for tighter gun laws nationwide.

California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. In this case, however, the suspect was still able to use a weapon he purchased legally on July 9 in Nevada, a state with looser restrictions.

Although a recent law made it illegal to purchase ammunition in other states and transport it back to California, Heyne said the strength of that or other gun control law has to be reinforced by legislation in other states.

"California is not an island," Heyne said. "You really cannot expect that any community will be safe from gun violence. They're only as strong as strong as their neighboring states."

Hours after Newsom's impassioned impromptu news conference, Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco delivered his own strong words at a vigil in front of city hall, where crowds of people gathered to mourn the loss of life.

"We know Gilroy is strong," Velasco said. "We will overcome ... We cannot let the bastard that did this tear us down."

'They shot my son': 6-year-old Stephen Romero is among victims of California shooting rampage

It's unclear whether Legan lived in Nevada or California in the months leading up to the shooting, Smithee said at an afternoon press conference. Search warrants have been served in both states as part of the investigation, law enforcement officials said.

FBI Special Agent Craig Fair said the agency is still investigating the motive. He said ideological leanings were among factors to be reviewed.

The festival's organizers issued a statement of support for those affected "by this horrific event." They pledged all resources available to support the community and law enforcement.