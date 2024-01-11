Here we go again: Another significant storm could cause additional flooding Friday

PROVIDENCE − Another storm will bring heavy rain to the region Friday night into Saturday, pouring even more water onto rivers and streams and possibly causing more flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

"A number of area rivers and streams remain swollen or out of their banks, and limited recession in river levels is expected through the end of the work week," the weather service says in its forecast discussion. "Another powerful storm system then impacts the region Friday night into Saturday, bringing a renewed or worsened risk for areal and river flooding, strong southeast winds and coastal flooding."

Residents had to be evacuated by firefighters at the Park Plaza apartments in Johnston Wednesday as apartments closest to the wetlands flooded. With more rain on the way Friday into Saturday, Rhode Island could see more flooding.

The rain will arrive just two days after a powerful storm Tuesday night into Wednesday dropped more than 4 inches of rain on many parts of Rhode Island, causing widespread flooding, school cancellations and power outages. As of 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the Pawtuxet River at Cranston was still in major flood stage at 13.87 feet but starting to recede, according to the weather service.

The next storm is expected to be "slightly weaker" than the one that hit Tuesday into Wednesday, but it's likely to bring "widespread rainfall," strong winds and the possibility of coastal flooding as well, the weather service said.

At this point, there's "moderate risk," 40% to 60%, for 1 inch or more of rainfall along the Interstate 95 corridor from Rhode Island to Eastern Massachusetts, the weather service says.

Flood watches and warnings remain in effect.

After a colder and drier period Saturday through Monday, another storm could hit Monday night or Tuesday, the weather service says.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Weather: Big storm headed our way Friday brings risk of flooding