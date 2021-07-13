‘Here we go again:’ Lawmakers react after SC State University president fired

Joseph Bustos, Maayan Schechter
·3 min read

South Carolina state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said she was not surprised to learn the state’s only four-year, public Black university board had fired its president Tuesday, an action she saw comings months ago.

“Here we go again. The revolving door of presidents at South Carolina State continues,” said Democrat Cobb-Hunter, of Orangeburg County where the university is located. “It seems that every seven or eight years whatever board is in place at the time feels it necessary to change presidents. I don’t agree with their move. I think it was short-sighted, and I hope for the sake of the university and more importantly the students that it all works out like they think it will.”

The university board voted 10-3 Tuesday morning to fire President James Clark, who had both been praised during his tenure for trying to overhaul the college and its programs but also heavily criticized for, particularly, declining enrollment.

The Legislature, which doles out money to the state’s public universities and colleges, has played a role in South Carolina State’s slow reemergence after the college saw its board wiped clean and after a legislative panel debated closing the school over its financial problems in 2015.

Cobb-Hunter, who sits on the House’s budget-writing committee and its panel tasked with higher education spending, said Clark had given the Ways and Means Committee some stability over the years.

“I think our subcommittee through the appropriations showed we had confidence in the direction that he was taking the school,” she said. “I understand about low enrollment, I just don’t know when we will get a board at South Carolina State that doesn’t try to micromanage.

House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, who chairs Ways and Means’ higher education subcommittee, said he personally liked Clark.

In the state budget that took effect July 1, Simrill, R-York, said the General Assembly spent an added $861,000 to keep the university’s tuition frozen in the upcoming school year and covered $3 million worth of maintenance and renovation projects on campus.

“What I had wanted to see from S.C. State, and still hope to see, is continued progress and certainly we have worked with them in many facets,” Simrill said. “While I don’t know all of the internal details of President Clark’s departure, from the perspective I have in Columbia in working with S.C. State in improving their campus, infrastructure (and) programs, those were all progressing.”

With Clark gone, Simrill said he’s hopeful change can still happen.

“When you have a leadership change, there is a time of vacuum moving forward,” he said. “I hope the progress we have made with President Clark and his administration are not lost (in) that absence of leadership.”

State Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Richland, who also sits on the subcommittee with Cobb-Hunter and Simrill, said he was not privy to the decision-making process on Clark’s termination but called the move to fire Clark “a horrible decision.”

“He was doing as good a job getting the cart out of the ditch as possible, and I think this affirms S.C. State’s board in many regards,” Finlay said. “This is sort of the merry-go-round they get on, every four or five years, there’s an argument or a fight with somebody and they fire them.”

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, did not immediately respond to phone and text inquiries.

This article will be updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Who is Alexander Conyers, the acting president of SC State University?

    The retired Army colonel will act as South Carolina State University’s acting president after James Clark was fired Tuesday.

  • SC has one of the lowest recidivism rates in country, new survey shows. Here’s why

    The survey showed that of the 42 states that measure inmates who return to prison within three years, South Carolina had the lowest rate.

  • Why did Democratic lawmakers flee Texas over voter restrictions?

    Dozens of legislators arrived in Washington in a fight for voting rights. Here’s what you need to know A rally to support voting rights at the Texas capitol last week. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter A group of Texas Democratic lawmakers have fled their state in a desperate attempt to stop the Republican-run legislature from passing laws they say will suppress the vote of people of color. The extreme move – which saw dozens of Democrats leave via plane

  • 4 people shot by masked suspects at NYC intersection: Police

    Police are searching for the suspects who got out of a car and fired shots at a group of people, leading to several injuries in Queens Monday night.

  • Analysis - Pfizer/BioNTech bid for booster doses premature, more data needed - experts

    Pfizer Inc's push for health regulators to authorize a third dose of its COVID-19 shot is not yet backed by evidence, despite the fast-spreading Delta variant, vaccine experts said. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE said last week that they will ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose due to an increased risk of infection after six months. A meeting with federal health officials to discuss the matter was scheduled for Monday, Pfizer said.

  • Woman explains why fat-shaming and 'skinny shaming' are not equivalent: 'She didn’t come to play around!'

    It's a common argument on the platform.

  • ‘Everybody loves Nelson.’ Fellow All-Stars shower praise on Twins’ 41-year-old star

    DENVER — The most reliable All-Star, the man whose success is largely predicated on his strict day-after-day consistency, did something Monday that was more shocking than hitting at a world-class level at the age of 41. Nelson Cruz was a truant, a no-show. "My plane broke!" exclaimed the Twins slugger, the only All-Star selection missing from the day's press conferences. "I waited for three ...

  • SC’s McMaster opposes recreational marijuana. Medical use a ‘different story,’ he says

    McMaster’s statements came a day after one of his Democratic challengers, Joe Cunningham, said he is in favor of legalizing both recreational and medicinal cannabis.

  • 'Forget cable:' Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is just $38 — that's nearly 25 percent off!

    Get instant access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels — over 554,200 smitten shoppers have!

  • If You See This While Driving, Never Turn Around, CDC Says

    Warm weather and summer Fridays have once again given way to people packing the car and hitting the road for weekend getaways. And while the combination of busy roads and impatient drivers can make those trips seem particularly perilous, there's one surprising danger on the roads this summer that experts want you to be aware of—but if you see it, you shouldn't turn around. Read on to find out what experts say you should be prepared for when driving this summer, and what to do if you encounter it

  • The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of our favorite streaming devices—and it's on sale

    The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of our favorite media streamers—get it, along with the Amazon Fire Stick Lite, on sale now.

  • LeBron James comes to 'Fortnite' on July 14th

    On July 14th, two days before "Space Jam: A New Legacy" comes out in the US, Epic will start selling two different LeBron skins.

  • Police Reform, LGBTQ Rights, Voting: The Disappearing Dem Agenda

    Michael RowleyWith the most promising window for action in the Joe Biden era already closing, Democrats are going all-in on advancing a sweeping infrastructure bill—at the expense of many other progressive priorities on their wishlist.Police reform, guns, LGBTQ protections, and voting rights—they were once all near the top of the to-do list for Democrats when President Joe Biden took office and Democrats claimed control of the House and Senate. But, at the moment, none of them are going anywhere

  • Missouri’s gas tax is going up: when, how much and how you can get a refund

    Drivers will also be able to apply for a refund on the increase.

  • Merkel, Biden face tough talks on Russian gas pipeline, China

    Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joe Biden hold talks at the White House on Thursday that experts say are unlikely to yield major breakthroughs on divisive issues like a Russian gas pipeline to Germany and a U.S. push to counterbalance China. Both sides have said they want to reset ties strained during the presidency of Donald Trump.

  • Marsai Martin Opens Up About Her Favorite Behind-the-Scenes Moments on ‘Black-ish’

    While chatting about her relationship with the cast, Martin said, \"Honestly, we're pretty crazy together. We do pranks and sing songs. There's always something wild going on on that set.\"This isn't so hard to...

  • Pfizer, U.S. officials to meet on COVID boosters

    Pfizer said on Sunday that it will meet with federal health officials as soon as Monday to discuss the need for a third booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine. The meeting comes days after the vaccine maker and its partner BioNTech announced plans to seek U.S. and European regulatory approval for a third dose of their COVID-19 shot amid the spread of variants and data they said showed heightened risk of infection six months after initial inoculation. That push prompted a quick response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying Americans do not need a booster right now. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, who also directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will be among those invited to the briefing. On Sunday, Fauci said U.S. health officials were not dismissing the possible future need for boosters but that more data is needed for any formal recommendation. FAUCI ON CBS' FACE THE NATION: "Certainly, it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely, that at some time we will need a boost. It may be differentially needed depending upon the age of individuals and their underlying conditions... Now, right now, what the CDC and the FDA said in a joint statement is that, at this time, we don't see the need for it." U.S. health officials are still struggling to get people in some areas to receive their initial inoculations as the highly contagious Delta variant has grown to be the nation's dominant strain, with COVID-19 cases rising mostly among the unvaccinated.

  • Lithuania passes laws to curb migrant arrivals from Belarus

    Lithuania’s parliament on Tuesday passed new legislation aimed at curbing an influx of migrants crossing its borders that it accused neighboring Belarus of orchestrating. In an 84-1 vote with 58 abstentions, the 141-seat Seimas passed the amendments that include a fast-track procedure enabling the speedier deportation of migrants and slashing the processing time of asylum applications from as many as several months to 10 days. The amendments, which also prevent the free movement of migrants and restrict their rights were strongly criticized by human rights groups.

  • Katie Porter town hall sees punches thrown after far-right opponent brings supporters to ‘confront’ her

    Progressive congresswoman has made a national name for herself challenging executives of major corporations at congressional hearings

  • Basketball improved its roster, but Kentucky football also added some portal punch

    Transfers should play an important role in Mark Stoops’ success in 2021.