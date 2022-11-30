‘I would do it again’: Man, 21, confessed to stabbing mother to death, Osceola County deputies say

Osceola County deputies said a 21-year-old man confessed to stabbing his mother to death on Tuesday.

Deputies said that when they asked Matthew Sisley, 21, if she deserved to be stabbed, he said yes, “Because she never pushed me to be a man.”

When asked if he regretted stabbing his mother, deputies said Sisley replied, “No, I would do it again.”

Deputies said Sisley also accidentally stabbed his sister, with her suffering severe lacerations to her hands.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Sisley’s mother was found dead inside a home near the intersection of Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail in Kissimmee. Sisley was arrested a short distance away from the home.

He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (domestic). Deputies said additional charges are forthcoming.

