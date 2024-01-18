Is it against the law to drive with snow on your car in Massachusetts?

There’s nothing like having to clean your car on a snowy day and adding extra time to your commute.

With snow approaching to end of the week, many drivers are asking “Is it illegal to drive with snow on your car in Massachusetts?”

The short answer is no, there is no law in Massachusetts that says it is illegal to drive a vehicle covered in snow. However, there are some special cases where you can be fined for it.

Chapter 85, Section 36 of Massachusetts law states:

“No person shall drive or move a motor vehicle on any way, as defined in section one of chapter ninety, nor shall the owner or bailee of any vehicle require or permit the same to be driven or moved on any such way, unless such vehicle is constructed or loaded so as to prevent any of its load from dropping, sifting, leaking or otherwise escaping therefrom, and, if it is loaded with sand, gravel, loam, dirt, stone, rubbish or debris that could fall on other vehicles or on the highway and create litter or potential hazards to other vehicles, unless its load is fully and adequately covered. This section shall not prohibit the dropping of sand for the purpose of securing traction, or the sprinkling of water or other substance on such a way in cleaning or maintaining the same. Whoever violates the provisions of this section shall be punished by a fine of not less than fifty nor more than two hundred dollars.”

Drivers can be fined if the snow or ice is obstructing your view through a car window. Drivers can also be fined if a large amount of snow is left on their vehicle, this is considered an unsecured load.

Chapter 90, Section 13, prohibits impeding the operation of a motor vehicle, such as snow blocking a window.

Drivers can also be held responsible for any snow or ice that falls off a moving vehicle and causes an accident.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW