Agape Boarding School doctor wanted on felony sex crime charges arrested in Arkansas

Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Cedar County, is under investigation by local authorities and the Missouri Attorney General's office.

David Smock, the Agape Boarding School physician from Cedar County wanted on three felony child sex crime charges since a Greene County warrant went out on Thursday, was arrested Tuesday night in Arkansas. He had been on the loose and sought by authorities for several days.

Smock was listed early Wednesday as an inmate in the Boone County, Arkansas jail on an out-of-state hold, online records showed.

Mike Stokes, Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Missouri, confirmed that U.S. Marshals and local Arkansas law enforcement took Smock into custody in Harrison, Arkansas.

A bond hearing was to be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Greene County, according to court records.

New charges filed against Smock

Smock also now faces eight additional charges brought by the Missouri Attorney General's office, online court records show. The newly-revealed charges became public Tuesday after reporting by the Kansas City Star, but a warrant went out through Cedar County two days before a Greene County warrant reported earlier this week.

The additional charges include eight felonies: sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 14 years old, second-degree statutory sodomy, fourth-degree child molestation and first-degree stalking.

The probable cause statement related to those charges has been sealed because "the events alleged would have been during the time the victim would have been under age," according to Missouri court records.

Agape Boarding School has been under scrutiny for numerous allegations of abuse, assault and sexual abuse made by former students. In September, local authorities filed low-level felony charges against five individuals on staff, as the News-Leader reported.

