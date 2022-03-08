Agape Boarding School doctor David Smock pleads not guilty to 12 felony child sex crime charges

On March 8, 2022, Cedar County Court House in Stockton, Missouri was the site of an arraignment hearing for Dr. David Smock, accused of 12 child sex abuse felonies linked to his performance as Agape Boarding School physician.

STOCKTON — The longtime school physician for a rural Missouri independent fundamental Baptist campus for boys faced special prosecutors in a rural court Tuesday, pleading not guilty to numerous felony child sex crime charges.

Dr. David Smock, long linked to Cedar County's Agape Boarding School, pleaded not guilty "at this time," in the words of his Springfield-based attorney, Stacie Bilyeu.

In recent years, Agape and a similar southern Missouri Christian school, Circle of Hope Girls Ranch, have attracted public scrutiny, criticism, criminal charges and civil lawsuits over allegations that students faced severe physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

Smock, who formerly treated Agape students at his now-shuttered Stockton Walk-In Clinic, faces 15 charges linked to accusations that he sexually abused two underage male victims. Twelve of those charges were filed in Cedar County, where the clinic and the boarding school are located.

Among those 12 charges, four counts linking him to a second alleged victim were filed late last month by special prosecutors for Cedar County; the other charges pertaining to the first alleged victim came down on Dec. 21.

A few days after Cedar County issued its first round of charges, Greene County prosecutors charged Smock with three separate felonies, also linked to the first alleged victim.

Smock has been in Greene County Jail custody since Jan. 5, released for a few hours Tuesday to attend the Cedar County hearing, an hour's drive from Springfield.

Cedar County Judge: 'Greene County doesn't know what it's doing'

Managing Smock's arraignment and bond hearings between two counties was a key topic of debate in court on Tuesday.

The Cedar County judge in the case, Gary Troxell, noted "Greene County doesn't know what it's doing three-quarters of the time" in open court, stating that the Cedar County Sherriff's Office had to "sweet-talk" Greene County authorities into letting Smock out of Greene County Jail to attend Tuesday's hearing.

Story continues

"You do realize we almost didn't get Mr. Smock today because Greene County didn't get 10 days notice?" Judge Troxell said. "And I was getting ready to sic you (a prosecuting attorney) and Ms. Bilyeu on the Greene County Jail when the Cedar County Sheriff was able to sweet-talk and make it work."

More: Cedar County prosecutor in Agape Boarding School abuse cases is facing state ethics probe

Stating he needed to review court briefings in the case, including victim letters filed by prosecutors just hours before Tuesday's hearing, Judge Troxell declined to immediately rule on whether Cedar County should let Smock out on bond pending trial.

Smock's Springfield-based attorney suggested bond should be set "something in the neighborhood of $100,000," considering that Smock "is going to have to post another $250,000 in Greene County."

Judge Troxell said he would issue a bond ruling in "a day or so."

Judge: 'I'm not buying that he's a flight risk.'

As she previously argued before a Greene County judge last month, Smock's attorney again argued that she had made arrangements with authorities late last year for Smock to turn himself in to face criminal accusations of child sex abuse.

Bilyeu argued that Missouri prosecutors "kind of called me a liar" in characterizing Smock as a fugitive when he was apprehended with the help of U.S. Marshals in Arkansas in late December.

Judge Troxell told Smock's attorney that in regard to bond, "What I'm supposed to look at is threat to society and flight risk. You say he's not a flight risk. I never really bought into the Arkansas... if you only flee to Arkansas, then you're not very good at fleeing."

Troxell told special prosecuting attorney Melissa Pierce, with the Missouri Attorney General's Office, "I'm not buying that he's a flight risk."

Bilyeu, noting that Smock has "no criminal history whatsoever" and listing numerous health conditions that he suffers, also sought to undermine prosecutors' evidence against him.

She said that one of the two alleged underage male victims at the center of the state's case against Smock — she and prosecuting attorneys couldn't agree on whether to call him "Victim 1" or "Victim C" — had been questioned repeatedly in terms of his allegations of sexual abuse. Repeatedly, the underage boy had denied abuse took place, Bilyeu said.

Bilyeu continued, "Finally, finally, he says 'yes,' and he says he was sexually abused." She arguing the alleged victim's statements were inconsistent and that he had been "subjected" to "leading questions" by "several individuals" during the course of the state's investigation.

"Quite unusually," said Bilyeu, "this alleged victim said that other folks witnessed his sexual abuse. And he gave names."

More: Circle of Hope Girls Ranch and Boarding School faces two new civil lawsuits over severe abuse allegations

One such witness, referred to in court by initials J.H., was said to have been abused as well and witnessed Victim 1/Victim C's abuse, Bilyeu said. But when state investigators spoke to J.H., "That person said none of that was true. That person said there was no abuse."

"There are all sorts of motives for people to lie," Bilyeu said. She argued that one alleged victim's mother in the case owed Smock money and that the mother is married to a sex offender "who told (Smock) he was going to get him — and being a sex offender himself, he certainly knew how to orchestrate that."

Special prosecutor: David Smock's defense 'besmirching' alleged child victims

Pierce, the special prosecutor, spoke briefly, arguing that the defense team was "besmirching victims who are children."

By way of arguing that Smock presents a danger to society should he be released on bond pending trial, Pierce said the second alleged victim did not come forward to authorities with accusations until after Smock had been taken into custody.

"This expresses the fear that these kids have," Pierce argued.

She added, "That's my concern is that these are children... they are afraid because a noted person in their community, someone who people look up to, has been doing this."

Case background, next hearings

Ty Gaither, Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney, did not appear in court Tuesday.

Last fall, before Smock was charged, Gaither faced critical ire from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over his handling of cases related to Agape Boarding School. Schmitt, who had investigated the school, advocated for charging 65 criminal counts against 22 Agape co-defendants; Gaither, who under state law had ultimate authority over charging decisions as local prosecutor, opted to charge just five defendants with low-level felonies. Those prosecutions are currently underway, with hearings set for next month.

Since then, four special prosecutors — three with the Attorney General's Office and the Vernon County local prosecutor — have worked the Smock case.

Late last month, a former Agape student who is not involved in the Smock prosecution, 27-year-old Michigan resident Robert Bucklin, provided written evidence that Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Gaither was the subject of a state ethics probe by the division of the Missouri Supreme Court that regulates Show-Me State lawyers.

In January, the State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts requested court records regarding Smock's prosecution, a possible sign of a probe into whether Smock should face professional discipline.

When contacted by the News-Leader about whether they were investigating Gaither or Smock, both Missouri agencies declined to comment.

Smock faces a preliminary hearing in Greene County on Friday regarding the three charges; Judge Troxell set Smock's Cedar County preliminary hearing, on the other 12 charges, for April 15.

No members of the public other than officers of the court, the defendant and a potential witness attended the Smock hearing in Stockton Tuesday, with the exception of a News-Leader reporter.

Reach News-Leader reporter Gregory Holman by emailing gholman@gannett.com. He is also on Twitter at @GregHolmanNL. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Agape doctor Smock pleads not guilty to felony child sex crime charges