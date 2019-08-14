Is Agarwal Industrial (NSE:AGARIND) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited (NSE:AGARIND) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Agarwal Industrial's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Agarwal Industrial had ₹779.0m of debt in March 2019, down from ₹956.8m, one year before. However, it does have ₹128.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹650.7m.

How Strong Is Agarwal Industrial's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Agarwal Industrial had liabilities of ₹842.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹95.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹128.3m as well as receivables valued at ₹1.14b due within 12 months. So it can boast ₹326.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Agarwal Industrial is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Agarwal Industrial's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.8 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 3.1 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Importantly, Agarwal Industrial grew its EBIT by 31% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Agarwal Industrial will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.