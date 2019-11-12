Is Agat Ejendomme (CPH:AGAT) Using Debt Sensibly?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Agat Ejendomme A/S (CPH:AGAT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Agat Ejendomme

What Is Agat Ejendomme's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Agat Ejendomme had ø1.07b of debt at July 2019, down from ø1.13b a year prior. On the flip side, it has ø102.7m in cash leading to net debt of about ø971.4m.

CPSE:AGAT Historical Debt, November 12th 2019 More

A Look At Agat Ejendomme's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Agat Ejendomme had liabilities of ø787.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of ø483.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ø102.7m as well as receivables valued at ø90.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ø1.08b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ø346.5m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Agat Ejendomme would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Agat Ejendomme will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Agat Ejendomme had negative earnings before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 75%, to ø289m. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While Agat Ejendomme's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost a very considerable ø90m at the EBIT level. Combining this information with the significant liabilities we already touched on makes us very hesitant about this stock, to say the least. Of course, it may be able to improve its situation with a bit of luck and good execution. But we think that is unlikely since it is low on liquid assets, and made a loss of ø155m in the last year. So while it will probably survive, we think it's risky; we'd treat it like chicken pox and try to avoid it. For riskier companies like Agat Ejendomme I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.