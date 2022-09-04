Agave proving to be an ideal crop in California

Reuters

Brazilian electoral authorities on Saturday morning carried out a search and seizure warrant at the home of Sergio Moro, a former judge who led one of Brazil's biggest corruption probes, a former justice minister and current Senate candidate. This is the first time that Moro, who made his name leading the massive "Car Wash" corruption probe that jailed some of Brazil's political and business elite, including current presidential front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has been targeted by electoral authorities. The court order, to which Reuters had access, is in response to a request by Lula's Workers' Party (PT) lawyers, who argued there were irregularities in Moro's campaign material.